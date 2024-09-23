Tallahassee governmental affairs law firm Meenan plucks longtime legislative specialist

A Tallahassee-based law firm well-versed in government and regulatory lobbying is taking on a new senior government consultant.

Charles Smith is joining Meenan, P.A. in Florida’s capital city.

“Charles brings a wealth of both legislative and executive branch experience to our team,” said the firm’s Managing Shareholder, Tim Meenan. “We are excited by his legislative and executive branch contacts as well as the breadth of his background and expertise, which will greatly benefit our clients.”

Smith is a veteran in the halls of government. He was a senior legislative assistant for Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, whose district spans parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties. Smith most recently served as legislative affairs director for the Department of Health.

Smith also served on the staff of Florida Reps. George Moraitis and Heather Fitzenhagen and on Reps. James Buchanan and Moraitis’ campaigns.

“During my initial four years in the Florida Senate, Charles was my senior legislative assistant, and I couldn’t have asked for a more committed and dynamic individual to serve in that position,” Hooper said in a prepared statement.

“Beyond his professional contributions, I also value Charles as a dear friend. I am confident that he will be a remarkable asset to the Meenan team and I wish him success as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.”

Smith has extensive connections to Florida. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.

“We are proud to have Charles join our government relations team and employ his considerable legislative and executive branch skills on behalf of our robust client roster,” said Joy Ryan, shareholder and head of Meenan Law’s Legislative Practice Area. “His experience in Florida’s state government will be an incredible asset to our firm.”