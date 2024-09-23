September 23, 2024
UCF to be in national spotlight on Saturday
Image via AP.

KJ Jefferson UCF football
It's the first time the Fox pregame show has originated from the state of Florida.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) will be in the national spotlight on Saturday before the Knights face Colorado (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Fox’s college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will broadcast live from the UCF campus starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The show is hosted by Rob Stone and includes analysts Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn.

It’s the first time the FOX show will originate from the state of Florida. In 2018, ESPN’s College Gameday aired from UCF.

“We’re thrilled to welcome FOX Big Noon Kickoff to UCF,” said UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir. “What a fantastic opportunity to showcase our program, our incredible fans, and the electric atmosphere on campus and in FBC Mortgage Stadium as I know Knight Nation will deliver the best fan participation they’ve had. I’d like to thank FOX, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, and the staff at the conference office for this tremendous opportunity. We’re looking forward to an exciting day and a great game.”

UCF joined the Big 12 conference last year. This season, the Knights are off to a 3-0 start with wins over New Hampshire, Sam Houston and TCU. The Knights are led by the rushing of RJ Harvey, who has run for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in three games this season. The Knights’ leading receiver, Kobe Hudson, is averaging over 100 yards per game this season. Saturday’s matchup will offer the best test of the season so far for the Knights.

UCF is currently at +400 odds to make the College Football Playoff, according to FanDuel.com. Colorado is +3000. The Knights are one of 26 remaining undefeated teams in FBS football.

Colorado (3-1) has wins over North Dakota State, Colorado State and Baylor, with the Buffalos’ only loss coming to Nebraska. The Buffaloes rejoined the Big 12 this season. They were a part of the Big Eight Conference from 1948-1995, then remained with the conference as it expanded to become the Big 12 in 1996. In 2011, Colorado left the Big 12 to join the Pac-12.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is a Florida native who starred at Florida State. He has been rumored as a potential coaching candidate should either the University of Florida or his alma mater make a coaching change.

Sanders’ son Shedeur is the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback, and two-way star Travis Hunter is among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. Hunter has 34 receptions for 472 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. He also has six career interceptions as a cornerback.

A win for UCF in a nationally televised game would help their reputation among voters and improve their chances of chasing a playoff spot.

#FlaPol

