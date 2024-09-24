September 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orange County to provide free sandbags before storm
Image via AP

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.24.24

HeadlinesUniversities

UCF stands out for innovation in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings

HeadlinesUniversities

U.S. News & World Report: USF is one of the top public schools in the country — and a good deal

sandbags
Don't forget your shovel.

Orange County government is giving out free sandbags on Tuesday and Wednesday to help residents prepare for the upcoming storm.

Several neighborhoods in Central Florida — including recently in downtown Orlando — flooded this summer during significant rainfalls that dumped several inches of rain per hour.

Now, officials are encouraging residents to be prepared for the storm that’s expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday.

“Orange County Public Works Roads and Drainage Division is delivering sandbags and sand to meet demand. Residents will be provided with 10 unfilled sandbags and directed to the sand pile on site. All residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill their sandbags,” the Orange County government said in a news release.

Six sandbag sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The locations are:

  • Barnett Park: 4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, 32808
  • Bithlo Community Park: 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando, 32820
  • Clarcona Horse Park: 3535 Damon Rd., Apopka, 32703
  • Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, 32825
  • Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, 32824
  • West Orange Recreation Center: 309 S West Crown Point Rd., Winter Garden, 34787

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 counties ahead of the storm. Those counties are Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

DeSantis’ executive order warned of “storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and damaging winds to the Florida Gulf Coast.”

“The incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines,” the order said. “The conditions could damage the operational capability of major interstates, roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids and other critical infrastructure.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.24.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories