Gov. Ron DeSantis declares emergency in 41 counties with approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 41 counties of the state’s 67 counties Monday in advance of the storm projected to develop into a hurricane later this week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and turn into a major hurricane. Hurricane Helene is expected to develop Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening on Thursday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico,” the hurricane center’s 8 p.m. advisory said.

Now, the 41 counties under emergency are: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

“The incoming heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds will cause widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines,” DeSantis’ order said. “These conditions could damage the operational capability of major interstates, roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids and other critical infrastructure.”

The governor’s order warned Florida residents could be impacted in several areas of the state.

‘Forecast models indicate that this system will have a vast areal extent, and its impact will likely extend well beyond its center, along the northeast Gulf Coast,” the order said.

Still reeling from Hurricane Debby, the water tables and river levels in North and West-Central Florida are higher than normal, so heavy rain from Hurricane Helene could cause “significant” river flooding “for an extended period,” the order added.

With the executive order in place, the state can receive federal assistance and can direct all state, regional, and local governmental agencies, including law enforcement, to send personnel to help with the recovery. The state also has the power to suspend rules that impede the recovery from the storm.