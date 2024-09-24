St. Johns County sets aside $2M for conservation land purchases

St. Johns County is allocating more funding to pay for purchases of threatened lands in the North Florida county.

As part of the 2025 fiscal year budget recently approved by the St. Johns County Commission, officials added an “investment” of $2 million to the Land Acquisition Management Plan (LAMP). That program provides the county with capital to acquire more properties to protect them. About 30% of all land in St. Johns County is currently protected land and prohibits development.

“We are excited about this investment in land conservation,” said Ryan Mauch, environmental supervisor in the Environmental Division and Growth Management Department. “It will allow us to protect and preserve more natural lands for future generations of St. Johns County residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The LAMP program was established about 25 years ago in St. Johns County. That program introduced the LAMP Conservation Board, which evaluates and recommends lands to be targeted for public acquisition in the unincorporated areas of St. Johns County.

LAMP “assists with the acquisition and conservation of lands that enhance or promote ecological communities, green space, water resources, and outdoor passive recreation, as well as historic, educational, and scientific activities,” Mauch said. “LAMP ranks lands to best achieve program goals, which include protecting habitats and listed species, providing connections to natural corridors, and protecting cultural resources.”

The additional $2 million is designed to enhance the portfolio of land acquisitions the county has amassed since the LAMP program was initiated.

While many of the land acquisitions are for inherent protection, some have also been associated with areas that greet many visitors, including:

— Fort Matanzas and Rattlesnake Island: 300 acres of Florida coastal environment, featuring dunes, marsh and maritime forest with threatened and endangered species.

— Anastasia State Park: Thousands of acres of rich ecosystems, including tidal marshes home to dolphins, manatees, sea turtles and wading birds.

— Faver-Dykes State Park: Borders Pellicer Creek and features wading birds like egrets and herons in tidal marshes.

— Frank B. Butler Park: A sand-dune habitat supporting the threatened gopher tortoise, with direct access to the Matanzas River for water-related recreational activities.

— Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve (GTMNERR): Nearly 10,000 acres of diverse ecosystems, offering hiking, biking, birdwatching, fishing and educational opportunities.

— Jack Wright Island: Over 100 acres of forested wetland and freshwater marsh, viewable from County Road 13 North or by boat from the St. Johns River.

— Trout Creek Park and Boat Ramp: Access to nature trails, picnic areas and a community center for events.

— Stokes Landing Conservation Area: Protects water resources and wildlife habitat, featuring an observation platform for wildlife viewing.

— Moses Creek Conservation Area: A 2,000-acre area with tidal marsh habitat and diverse ecosystems.

— Southeast Intracoastal Waterway Park: Hiking trails through critical habitats for threatened species.

— Alpine Groves Park: Open space with butterfly gardens and a public boardwalk along the St. Johns River.

— Palmo Fish Camp Park and Ramp: A boat ramp providing access to the St. Johns River for fishing and water sports.

— Ocean Hammock Park: An 18-acre area with boardwalk access to the beach and various wildlife.

— Moses Creek Regional Offsite Mitigation Area: A 450-acre property featuring mixed forests and freshwater wetlands.

— McCullough Creek Conservation Area: A 1,400-acre property accessible to the public for passive recreation.

— Six Mile Creek Preserve: A cypress swamp providing important wildlife habitat and water activities.

— San Sebastian River Property (Genovar Property): A 31-acre site with deep-water access for a future public boat ramp.

— Anastasia Lakes Conservation Area: A 50-acre salt marsh property ensuring the preservation of sensitive habitats.