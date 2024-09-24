September 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Recreational pot campaign contrasts difference between Florida’s weed and alcohol laws

Jacob OglesSeptember 24, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Floridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric is ready to handle severe weather from Helene — here’s what you can do

HeadlinesTampa Bay

2 state lawmakers back ‘conservative champion’ Chris Scherer for Pinellas Commission

medical marijuana
'You can walk into any store in Florida and buy a beer.'

A new ad promoting a recreational pot ballot measure contrasts Florida’s treatment of alcohol to that of marijuana.

The Smart & Safe Florida just launched a 30-second video entitled “Different.” In the spot, a man relaxing in a chair on a Florida dock discusses the difference in how Florida treats weed and booze.

“You can walk into any store in Florida and buy a beer,” the man says to the camera, “but you’ll be locked up for buying marijuana.”

It’s a familiar argument from marijuana proponents, who argue that cannabis poses less public health risks than alcohol. The Smart & Safe campaign also pointed to a Food and Drug Administration study in January that showed marijuana was less dangerous than other illegal drugs, and that it may hold greater medicinal value.

“It’s actually safer than alcohol but the government treats it totally different,” the man in the latest ad states. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Florida voters already voted to legalize marijuana in 2016. Voters now will weigh in on decriminalizing recreational use of cannabis.

“Amendment 3 will legalize marijuana for adults — safe, lab-tested and from a store, not the street,” the man in the ad states. “It’s time to give responsible adults the freedom to make their own choices. Vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 3.”

Smart & Safe Florida officials said the ad will play on broadcast, streaming and cable and on digital platforms.

The campaign through Sept. 13 has raised nearly $101,000 supporting the measure, and has already invested more than $72 million. That included spending more than $9.3 million between Sept. 7 and 13, most of that with Ax Media on advertising.

In order for the ballot measure to pass, more than 60% of voters who weigh in on Amendment 3 must vote in favor.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa Electric is ready to handle severe weather from Helene — here's what you can do

nextFloridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories