Tampa Electric is ready to handle severe weather from Helene — here’s what you can do

Tampa Electric (TECO) closely monitors Tropical Storm Helene and is prepared to respond to severe weather that may affect West Central Florida. The company also encourages customers to plan.

The tropical storm has the potential to become a major hurricane, with life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and damaging winds that could affect the entire Tampa Bay area starting Thursday.

TECO says customers should expect and prepare for severe weather, which may result in significant, extended power outages.

Crews are prepared to work around the clock to restore power quickly and safely.

Nearly 3,000 lineworkers and tree trimmers are traveling to Florida to join the 600 workers already there. They will set up in the Orlando area Wednesday until the storm passes, then move to five base camps, which will house and feed the utility crews while they help to restore power.

Customers may experience power outages. Tampa Electric offers customers several ways to report and monitor power outages:

— Log in to your online account at TecoAccount.com to report the outage with one click. Visit TampaElectric.com/Outage to report your outage and get restoration status.

— Text OUT to 27079. Text UPDATE or STATUS for updates on your reported outage.

— Call 1-877-588-1010, Tampa Electric’s dedicated toll-free automated power outage phone system.

— Go to TecoAccount.com/Notifications and sign up for free outage notifications by text, email or phone calls.

Tampa Electric also will use facebook.com/tampaelectric and X (formerly known as Twitter) @tampaelectric to keep customers informed about outage restoration.

Tampa Electric urges customers to complete storm preparations for their homes or businesses.

Visit TampaElectric.com/storm for tips, restoration information and additional guidance.

Customers in low-lying or evacuation zones are especially urged to evacuate if directed by local officials. Visit your county’s emergency management website to determine your flood zone and hurricane evacuation zone, get flood depth data and flood insurance information, or help with property flood protection for residents.

Tampa Electric reminds customers to be safe after a storm:

— Avoid downed power lines and urge others to be extremely cautious.

— Remember to use portable generators safely. Plug your appliances directly into the generator. DO NOT connect your portable generator to your home’s circuits. Connecting your generator to the circuits may cause power to flow to outside lines, posing a life-threatening danger to restoration crews.

— Portable generators must not be taken into homes or any enclosed space (like a garage) where deadly carbon monoxide gases could build up.

— Stay out of floodwaters, as they can hide energized power lines or put you at risk of drowning.

Tampa Electric asks for your patience as crews assess the damage and focus on restoration efforts after this potentially dangerous storm.