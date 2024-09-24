2 state lawmakers back ‘conservative champion’ Chris Scherer for Pinellas Commission

Two state lawmakers who represent parts of Pinellas County are weighing in on a contentious race for County Commission, backing Republican Chris Scherer for the District 1 seat.

Scherer is running to replace Democrat Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. He faces Democrat Cookie Kennedy in the November election.

Reps. Adam Anderson and Linda Chaney are adding their support to Scherer’s growing list of conservative backers. Anderson represents parts of northern Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor and Oldsmar. Chaney represents coastal parts of the county, including several beach communities, South Pasadena and Gulfport.

“Chris Scherer will be a conservative champion on the Pinellas County Commission,” Anderson said. “Chris understands that we must roll back property taxes and eliminate red tape getting in the way of new housing to make Pinellas affordable again. I’m proud to endorse Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission.”

Added Chaney: “At a time when Pinellas County residents are struggling to afford everything from groceries to property insurance, Chris Scherer will bring conservative solutions to our local government. We can count on Scherer to keep taxes low and repair our infrastructure, and I am excited to endorse his campaign for Pinellas County Commission.”

The support follows a nod this week from former Pinellas County GOP Chair and current Belleair Town Commissioner Todd Jennings.

The new endorsements add to several Scherer has already earned, including from Treasure Island Vice Mayor John Doctor and Redington Beach Vice Mayor Richard Cariello. Those followed another endorsement from St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.

Scherer also recently earned support from Sen. Ed Hooper. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala offered support after fellow Republican Commissioners Dave Eggers and Brian Scott backed Scherer.

He also has support from former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard; the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association; former Pinellas County Sheriff Jim Coats; Sen. Nick DiCeglie; former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran; Rep. Bernie Jacques; former Clearwater Interim Mayor Aungst; Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine Sr.; former Sen. Jeff Brandes; former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker; former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon; and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey.

Scherer said of the latest endorsements from Anderson and Chaney that they “work hard to protect our conservative way of life,” adding that he looks forward to working with them to “make Pinellas affordable again,” specifically mentioning the two lawmakers’ commitments to cutting taxes and empowering job creators.

Scherer has significantly outraised Kennedy in the race, bringing in more than $145,000 through his campaign and another $107,000 via his affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Kennedy, meanwhile, has raised less than $135,000.