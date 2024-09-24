September 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Marijuana Policy Conference postponed due to impending storm

Ryan NicolSeptember 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Floridians with prescription meds can get their refills early during state of emergency

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Recreational pot campaign contrasts difference between Florida’s weed and alcohol laws

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric is ready to handle severe weather from Helene — here’s what you can do

marijuana conference_LE_auto_x2_colored_toned_light_ai
Tropical Storm Helene — expected to form into a hurricane — is delaying the event until next month.

As Florida braces for impact due to a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, a major marijuana conference in Tallahassee will be rescheduled for next month.

The 2024 Florida Marijuana Policy Conference was initially scheduled for Wednesday. But with Tropical Storm Helene — which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane — expected to make landfall on Thursday, event organizers decided to postpone the conference and encourage people not to travel to the capital city.

“The new date will be set for the latter half of October and will be announced in the coming week,” said Taylor Biehl, Vice President and co-founder of the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida, the group set to host the event.

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety, and we strongly urge anyone who has not yet traveled to avoid coming into the storm’s path.”

Biehl invited those already in Tallahassee to meet up before the storm’s arrival, but the full conference is not workable due to Helene’s expected impact, he said.

“If you are already in Tallahassee or local to the area, we invite you to join us for a relaxed gathering and a ‘hurricane beer’ at Oyster City, sponsored by Cannabis Labs. We’d love to take this opportunity to connect in a more informal setting. We look forward to gathering with all of you under safer conditions soon and hope everyone stays safe during this storm.”

The conference was planned for the Florida State University Turnbull Center in Tallahassee. Amendment 3 likely would have been a hot topic, given that the election is just weeks away. However, the group’s timetable for a rescheduled event still puts it before the election.

According to a Florida Politics write-up earlier this month, other topics for the conference would have included “updates on new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC) license awards, federal rescheduling of cannabis to a Class III drug, the SAFE Banking Act to usher in streamlined banking options for the cannabis industry, and mergers and acquisitions of MMTCs.”

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTemp to perm: Vickie Cavey firms up grasp on JEA's top job

next2 state lawmakers back ‘conservative champion’ Chris Scherer for Pinellas Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories