September 24, 2024
Florida readies National Guard ahead of possible hurricane

Fresh Take Florida
September 24, 2024

Ron DeSantis
'We prepare for the worst, we hope for the best.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has signed a declaration of emergency for 61 of Florida’s 67 counties ahead of what was expected to be Hurricane Helene.

“We expect effects could reach significantly inland,” he said.

The measure allows state officials to make available resources to local governments ahead of any storm impacts. About 3,000 Florida National Guard troops are on standby to assess post-storm damage, and 150,000 flood prevention devices are being deployed across the Gulf Coast ahead of increased rainfall, DeSantis said in a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. Florida State Guard are on standby with 54 amphibious vehicles.

“We prepare for the worst, we hope for the best, but we would rather be prepared and hope it does not intensify,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis warned against residents downplaying potential damage from a major hurricane. He said the area between the Big Bend as far west as Panama City may experience the worst effects.

“We are, of course, on full activation,” DeSantis said.

Counties have started opening sandbag stations.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Fresh Take Florida

