New polling shows presidential, Senate races too close to call in Florida

More public polling suggests that the race for the White House and for a Senate seat are toss-ups in the Sunshine State, seemingly confounding a million-vote advantage for Republicans.

The survey of 600 likely voters from the Independent Center shows Donald Trump with a 1-point lead over Kamala Harris in Florida, 46% to 45%. An additional 5% of respondents are unsure who they back, with 4% professing to support a third-party candidate.

When the race is reduced to a binary contest, Trump leads 48% to 47% for Harris, with 5% saying they are unsure.

Trump won the state against Joe Biden by north of 371,000 votes in 2020, and the polling average shows Trump up by 6 points, suggesting that this poll is either an outlier or is tracking an erosion in support for the former President.

The Senate race is just as unsettled.

Rick Scott leads Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 46% to 44% in a two-way race, with 10% of respondents unsure who they back.

In a race where a third-party option is introduced, Scott leads 43% to 42%, with 11% of respondents unsure and 4% opting for the unnamed spoiler.

The current RCP Average for the Senate race has Scott up by 4.3 points, so either iteration of this survey is friendlier to his challenger than the average poll.

Mucarsel-Powell has been making the rounds on national media, in an effort to stoke support as she takes on the richest man in the Senate. Her argument is that Florida is as competitive as this survey suggests.

“We’re seeing women, men, students in all the different universities, organizing, mobilizing, registering to vote at rates that we haven’t seen in a long time. And one thing to remember, Florida has always been a swing state,” the candidate said on MSNBC Monday night.