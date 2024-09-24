September 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Approaching storm delays Thursday space launch from Florida
The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. (Image via AP Photo/David J. Phillip.

Fresh Take FloridaSeptember 24, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

New polling shows presidential, Senate races too close to call in Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Amendment 4 group debuts first Spanish TV ad, urges viewers to ‘protect moms’

HeadlinesUniversities

Secret is out: FIU is a ‘leading American university,’ university President says

800 (20)
Helene's winds could have impacted the launch.

The approaching storm has caused NASA and Space X to delay the launch of one of its upcoming astronaut missions.

The Crew-9 mission was expected to launch Thursday afternoon from Cape Canaveral, ahead of the predicted landfall of what will be Hurricane Helene along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

That launch has now been pushed to no earlier than 1:17 p.m. Saturday, NASA and Space X said Tuesday in a news release.

Although Helene was expected to hit along Florida’s Gulf Coast, they said the storm system is predicted to be large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island regions on Florida’s east coast.

The spacecraft rolled out to the launch pad Tuesday for hardware checks and rehearsals. Crews were expected to move the rocket and capsule back into its hangar to protect it ahead of any storm effects from Helene.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@freshtakeflorida.com. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmendment 4 group debuts first Spanish TV ad, urges viewers to ‘protect moms’

nextNew polling shows presidential, Senate races too close to call in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Helene approaches

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more