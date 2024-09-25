Florida Municipal Electrical Association amassing pros to restore power after Helene strikes state

Electrical workers across Florida are on standby as Tropical Storm Helene is about to hurl into the open Gulf of Mexico and then bear down on Florida with an anticipated landfall late Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to increase in intensity, possibly blossoming into a Category 3 hurricane before landfall with winds in excess of 150 mph. With such might will come massive damage to electrical grids and power structures.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) issued a news release advising its members to be ready to respond to damage caused by the tropical system as it grinds through the Gulf Coast.

“FMEA has been closely monitoring what is currently Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to bring significant damaging winds, storm surge and rainfall as it makes landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. FMEA serves as coordinator for Florida’s national public power mutual aid network and earlier this week activated this network in preparation for what is likely to become major Hurricane Helene,” said FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly in a news release.

The organization said it already has a workforce of 1,200 people bracing to enter the storm damage zones and that figure will be bolstered by another 350 workers who are part of supplemental crews. With nearly 1,600 people on standby and ready to restore power in affected areas, FMEA officials said they’re also looking forward to additional assistance from out of state.

“Crews from nine states are traveling to Florida to assist our state’s public power communities. Additional out-of-state and in-state crews will deploy to impacted areas once the threat to those communities has subsided,” Zubaly said Wednesday morning.

While the electrical workers are amassing to get in line to provide relief from the anticipated hurricane, FMEA officials advised all crews to hold steady and not enter the anticipated target area until after the system has passed.

National Hurricane Center officials project the storm will not make landfall until late Thursday and then will barrel north over land through Georgia and into Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the FMEA advises all Floridians to address their own personal preparations for the storm while heeding the warnings of local and state emergency response teams.