Hillsborough, Pinellas order evacuations ahead of Helene in most at-risk zones

Officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have issued mandatory evacuations for people located in Zone A, areas that are low-lying and prone to flooding.

Both counties are under storm surge warnings as Tropical Storm Helene approaches. The storm is expected to make landfall late Thursday in the Big Bend area, though the entire state, including the Tampa Bay area, is expected to experience severe weather, including tropical storm-force winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

Both counties began the mandatory evacuation at 9 a.m. Hillsborough has opened six shelters, including those for special needs individuals and for families with pets. Pinellas has opened seven.

Hillsborough County shelters are at the following locations:

— Burnett Middle School (pet friendly): 1010 N. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

— Durant High School (pet friendly): 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.

— Middleton High School (pet friendly): 4801 N. 22nd St. in Tampa.

— Sickles High School (pet friendly): 7950 Gunn Highway in Tampa.

— Reddick Elementary School (pet friendly): 325 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma.

— Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly): 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

The Erwin Technical College shelter is for residents with medical issues requiring electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be served at a general population shelter.

Residents with pets should bring with them a sturdy carrier for each pet. The carrier should be large enough for the pet to stand and move around. Pets will also need a collar with a leash and supplies for at least seven days.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is running evacuation routes for those who need transportation to a shelter. More information is available online.

Hillsborough residents can visit the HCFL Alert site to sign up for emergency notifications. Options are available to receive notification by email, phone and text. For those without digital access, a hotline is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 833-HC-STORM, or 833-427-8676.

Pinellas County’s evacuation order includes all areas located in Zone A, as well as all mobile homes.

Pinellas County shelters are at the following locations:

— Dunedin Middle School (special needs): 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin.

— Gibbs High School (pet friendly): 850 34th St. South in St. Pete.

— John Hopkins Middle School (special needs): 701 16th St. South in St. Pete.

— Largo High School (pet friendly): 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo.

— Lealman Innovation Academy (general shelter): 4900 28th St. North in Lealman.

— Palm Harbor University High School (pet friendly): 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor.

— Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs): 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor.

Residents can check their evacuation zone on Pinellas County’s “know your zone” website.

Anyone in the state is encouraged to report suspected price gouging to the state’s price gouging hotline, which was activated along with the state of emergency impacting most of the state. Reports can be made at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 866-9NO-SCAM.

Updates will be provided at disaster.pinellas.gov or via the Alert Pinellas app. Updates will also be shared on the county’s social media sites, including on Facebook and X, @PinellasGov for both.