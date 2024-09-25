September 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillsborough, Pinellas order evacuations ahead of Helene in most at-risk zones
Hurricane Storm Evacuation Route Sign

Janelle Irwin TaylorSeptember 25, 20246min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF cancels classes, closes campus

HeadlinesInfluence

State Board of Education OKs legislative budget ask for next year

APoliticalHeadlines

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

Hurricane Storm Evacuation Route Sign
Residents in both counties should check their evacuation zones and make a plan.

Officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have issued mandatory evacuations for people located in Zone A, areas that are low-lying and prone to flooding.

Both counties are under storm surge warnings as Tropical Storm Helene approaches. The storm is expected to make landfall late Thursday in the Big Bend area, though the entire state, including the Tampa Bay area, is expected to experience severe weather, including tropical storm-force winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

Both counties began the mandatory evacuation at 9 a.m. Hillsborough has opened six shelters, including those for special needs individuals and for families with pets. Pinellas has opened seven.

Hillsborough County shelters are at the following locations:

— Burnett Middle School (pet friendly): 1010 N. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

— Durant High School (pet friendly): 4748 Cougar Path in Plant City.

— Middleton High School (pet friendly): 4801 N. 22nd St. in Tampa.

— Sickles High School (pet friendly): 7950 Gunn Highway in Tampa.

— Reddick Elementary School (pet friendly): 325 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma.

— Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly): 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

The Erwin Technical College shelter is for residents with medical issues requiring electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be served at a general population shelter.

Residents with pets should bring with them a sturdy carrier for each pet. The carrier should be large enough for the pet to stand and move around. Pets will also need a collar with a leash and supplies for at least seven days.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is running evacuation routes for those who need transportation to a shelter. More information is available online.

Hillsborough residents can visit the HCFL Alert site to sign up for emergency notifications. Options are available to receive notification by email, phone and text. For those without digital access, a hotline is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 833-HC-STORM, or 833-427-8676.

Pinellas County’s evacuation order includes all areas located in Zone A, as well as all mobile homes.

Pinellas County shelters are at the following locations:

— Dunedin Middle School (special needs): 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin.

— Gibbs High School (pet friendly): 850 34th St. South in St. Pete.

— John Hopkins Middle School (special needs): 701 16th St. South in St. Pete.

— Largo High School (pet friendly): 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo.

— Lealman Innovation Academy (general shelter): 4900 28th St. North in Lealman.

— Palm Harbor University High School (pet friendly): 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor.

— Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs): 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor.

Residents can check their evacuation zone on Pinellas County’s “know your zone” website.

Anyone in the state is encouraged to report suspected price gouging to the state’s price gouging hotline, which was activated along with the state of emergency impacting most of the state. Reports can be made at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 866-9NO-SCAM.

Updates will be provided at disaster.pinellas.gov or via the Alert Pinellas app. Updates will also be shared on the county’s social media sites, including on Facebook and X, @PinellasGov for both.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida launches new swimming lesson voucher program for small children

nextFlorida Municipal Electrical Association amassing pros to restore power after Helene strikes state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more