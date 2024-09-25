September 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida launches new swimming lesson voucher program for small children

Drew DixonSeptember 25, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF cancels classes, closes campus

HeadlinesInfluence

State Board of Education OKs legislative budget ask for next year

APoliticalHeadlines

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

baby swimming underwater in the swimming pool, AI generated
The Legislature provided $500K to help families in need of financial assistance for swimming lessons for small children.

Many Floridians with young children can now get a state voucher to help pay for swimming lessons.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez this week joined with the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families and Agency for Persons with Disabilities to help launch a new program that assists with the costs of swimming lessons in a state known for its aquatic abundance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation this year approving the effort, known as the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. The legislation offers state-funded vouchers to “families with an income of up to 200% of the federal poverty level that have one or more children 4 years of age or younger.”

State legislators appropriated $500,000 to fund the swimming lesson voucher program.

“I am proud to launch the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. This program will provide swimming lessons by certified instructors at no cost to eligible Florida families who have one or more children 4 years of age or younger,” Nuñez said.

“Local organizations will partner with the State of Florida to equip children with critical life-saving skills that can help them stay safe in the water when it matters the most. The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program reaffirms our administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of children in and around water.”

Swimming lessons are estimated to reduce drownings among children ages 1 to 4 by 88%, according to a news release issued by the Governor’s Office.

Nuñez, along with other Florida government officials, unveiled the program at a launch event this week at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training center in Marion County. Demonstrations were held to explain how swimming lessons improve the buoyancy of young children.

“As we transition into Fall, we want to encourage parents and caregivers to remember and keep in place all the same water precautions as the Summer months. We know that most drownings happen during non-swim time and are often when a child unintentionally gains access to a nearby lake, canal, or retention pond,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“(The) announcement highlights the dedication and importance our state puts on ensuring that everyone has access to swim lessons. We hope parents will take advantage of this opportunity through the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages

nextHillsborough, Pinellas order evacuations ahead of Helene in most at-risk zones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Helene reaches hurricane strength, forecasts predict life-threatening stormsurge

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more