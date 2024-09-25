Florida launches new swimming lesson voucher program for small children

Many Floridians with young children can now get a state voucher to help pay for swimming lessons.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez this week joined with the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families and Agency for Persons with Disabilities to help launch a new program that assists with the costs of swimming lessons in a state known for its aquatic abundance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation this year approving the effort, known as the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. The legislation offers state-funded vouchers to “families with an income of up to 200% of the federal poverty level that have one or more children 4 years of age or younger.”

State legislators appropriated $500,000 to fund the swimming lesson voucher program.

“I am proud to launch the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. This program will provide swimming lessons by certified instructors at no cost to eligible Florida families who have one or more children 4 years of age or younger,” Nuñez said.

“Local organizations will partner with the State of Florida to equip children with critical life-saving skills that can help them stay safe in the water when it matters the most. The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program reaffirms our administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of children in and around water.”

Swimming lessons are estimated to reduce drownings among children ages 1 to 4 by 88%, according to a news release issued by the Governor’s Office.

Nuñez, along with other Florida government officials, unveiled the program at a launch event this week at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training center in Marion County. Demonstrations were held to explain how swimming lessons improve the buoyancy of young children.

“As we transition into Fall, we want to encourage parents and caregivers to remember and keep in place all the same water precautions as the Summer months. We know that most drownings happen during non-swim time and are often when a child unintentionally gains access to a nearby lake, canal, or retention pond,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“(The) announcement highlights the dedication and importance our state puts on ensuring that everyone has access to swim lessons. We hope parents will take advantage of this opportunity through the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.”