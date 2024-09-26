Poll shows Donald Trump with just a 1-point lead in Florida over Kamala Harris

New polling finds Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump with just a 1-percentage-point lead in Florida over Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Independent Center released polling of three Southern swing states: Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Trump’s only lead was in his home state of Florida, but in all three states the margin between the candidates is within the poll’s margin of error.

In Florida, about 48% of likely voters polled plan to support Trump, while 47% will fill in the bubble for Harris.

That’s in a head-to-head race, but Trump similarly leads when voters are given the option of an unnamed independent or third-party candidate. In that scenario, 46% would support Trump, 45% would back Harris and 4% would go with the third option.

Pollsters report a 4-percentage-point margin of error on the Florida results

Voters were also asked whether they supported their candidate more because the contest would result in an “awesome President” or a “garbage President.” Harris appeared to have more positive support, with 67% of pro-Harris respondents voting for her affirmatively and just 33% casting anti-Trump votes. Meanwhile, about 61% of Trump supporters chose the positive sentiment about the Republican, while 39% are voting defensively against Harris.

Florida voters appear split on how much they like either candidate, according to the poll. About 49% of voters have a favorable view of Trump, while 50% hold an unfavorable view, putting the Republican 1 percentage point underwater. Meanwhile, Harris saw an equal 49% of voters in the favorable and unfavorable camps.

Florida voters feel more favorable about Republicans overall. About 51% have a positive view of the Republican Party compared to 45% with a negative view. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is slightly underwater, with 49% seeing it unfavorably and 48% holding a favorable view.

Additionally, about 43% intend to vote Republican in their local congressional races, while 41% plan to vote Democrat and 6% want to support an independent or third-party candidate.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott holds only a slightly bigger edge in his re-election bid against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. About 46% of voters plan to support Scott, while 44% will vote for Mucarsel-Powell, so his lead still falls in the poll’s margin of error.

But the polling also shows voters want parties working together. About 71% said they view it favorably when an elected official works across the aisle, while 15% view bipartisanship unfavorably.

About 48% of Florida voters say they would consider a viable independent or third-party candidate for President.