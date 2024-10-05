Takeaways from Tallahassee — Tiger Bay compères Commissioner debate

What’s scarier? That Halloween is in less than four weeks or that Election Day is less than five weeks away?

Election Day is right around the corner, and you are painfully aware of it because of your uncle’s obnoxious, borderline-racist Facebook posts. And there are many important public servants on the ballot who have the ability to affect your daily life, besides the mainstream popular name-brand politicians.

The Capital Tiger Bay Club, an invitation-only nonpartisan group founded in 1971 to provide a space or forum for individuals to speak on political and media issues of the day, is hosting the Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2 debate between Dot Inman-Johnson and Curtis Richardson on Oct. 7 in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Although a nonpartisan race, the seat has stirred up the support and notice of many conservatives, moderates, and all different types of liberals across the city and social media.

During the Aug. 20 Primary, neither Inman-Johnson, a two-term former Mayor who served eight years on the City Commission, and Richardson, who has served on the City Commission since 2014 and has held numerous leadership positions in organizations across Leon County and Florida, reached the required 50% threshold, clocking in at 47% and 44%, respectively.

More progressive Democrats are pushing for Inman-Johnson, hoping she would join forces with Jack Porter, who hit the required 50% threshold to win outright in August, and current Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, to oust the current City Manager, Reese Goad (who has served for 20 years), and end the 3-2 losing split on major votes before the Tallahassee City Commission which has been, as they perceive, plaguing progressive decisions.

With a Richardson loss and an Inman-Johnson win, an upheaval will likely take place at City Hall, hence the vested interest in voters across all political spectrums. The Mayor and City Commission set the direction of Tallahassee, including goals, priority projects, and tax rates. So, although it is a nonpartisan race, the political ideals of the commissioners are 100% in play with their decisions.

The Capital Tiger Bay Club will also host a debate between Daryl Parks and Sen. Corey Simon on Oct. 15 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Robert Haughn and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5—

The aftermath: Swaths of Florida spent the week rebounding from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. The storm killed more than 200 people, including 20 in Florida, while causing billions of dollars in property damage and leaving tens of thousands of Floridians without power for days. The post-storm recovery effort included a visit from President Joe Biden, who touched down in Tallahassee on Thursday and toured some of the most devastated areas in the state. Despite the substantial impacts in Florida, DeSantis said the state has a firm handle on the recovery and urged the federal government to direct more resources to North Carolina, where dozens died after Helene dumped an unprecedented amount of water in the state.

Executive order: Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order authorizing changes to the election processes of 13 counties hit hardest by Hurricane Helene. DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 24-212 on Thursday to allow the counties to change early voting sites, establish consolidated voting centers, and ease restrictions on mail-in ballot requests. The order also permits state employees to use paid administrative leave time to serve as poll workers on Election Day and allows Supervisors of Elections to designate secure ballot intake stations with reduced notice periods and train poll workers to work at polling sites within the affected counties, even if they aren’t registered voters there.

Guilty: On Monday, former Sen. Frank Artiles was found guilty on charges stemming from his role in recruiting a “ghost candidate” to run against former Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez in 2020. The “ghost candidate” likely tipped the election toward now-Sen. Ileana Garcia, who defeated the incumbent by only a few dozen votes. While the recruitment was not criminal, Artiles funneled $44,708.03 to the shill candidate, Alexis Rodriguez, violating state laws limiting campaign contributions. Artiles’ sentencing hearing will be held sometime after Oct. 21. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

In contempt: Rep. Randy Fine was found in contempt of court by a Brevard County judge after it was revealed he gave the middle finger during a virtual court hearing two months ago and allegedly mouthed expletives while his microphone was silenced. The August hearing was part of a now-dismissed suit seeking to remove Fine from the ballot in a GOP leadership race because of paperwork errors. The Brevard Judge who found Fine in contempt ordered the lawmaker to attend eight hours of anger management courses via the Florida Safety Council within the next 45 days.

Counterclaim: The company named in a bombshell “60 Minutes” report about insurers severely shortchanging Florida homeowners after Hurricane Ian says reporters omitted critical details about the issue and what it’s done to improve since then. CBS News reporters revealed that an estimated 50,000 homeowners are still battling with their insurance companies to settle claims from the 2022 storm. Some Heritage policyholders had received checks for 10% or less of the figure assessed by insurance adjusters. Heritage CEO Ernie Garateix issued a statement saying it is “flat wrong” that Heritage altered third-party adjusters’ reports without their collaboration and complained CBS “ignored the fact” that Heritage signed an order with the Office of Insurance Regulation in May after the agency completed an investigation of the company.

—Tune in—

Several state attorneys, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, are calling on Congress to make AM radio for motor vehicles mandatory after Hurricane Helene.

Moody and 11 other state attorneys called for Congress to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024. The bill, introduced in May 2024, would require all motor vehicles to have access to AM radio. The band of attorneys said this is necessary because of the destruction and dangerous conditions of disasters like Helene.

Moody is joined by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, along with the attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina.

The storm left around 6 million people without power, and areas lost internet and cellphone service. The AGs argue that this is why AM radio is necessary.

“Following devastation and loss in Florida and across multiple states in the wake of Hurricane Helene, it has never been clearer how vital it is to protect access to AM radio,” Moody said in a statement. “I have personally heard on-the-ground stories of Floridians who lost power, access to internet and cellphone service during storms, including Hurricane Helene. AM radio signals remained functional. We must ensure access to AM radio signals; lives depend on it.”

The hurricane left around 6 million people without power, and over 200 people died. Even more are reported missing. Of the 6 million cut off, many are left without cellphone or internet service, with only 60% of cell service being restored in heavily impacted North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“AM radio is the constant support network that provides lifesaving information to our citizens,” the attorneys general said in a statement. “During emergencies, it is vitally important that federal, state, and local officials be able to deliver emergency warnings and other information to their citizens. AM radio signals travel greater distances as compared to FM, and citizens can receive information via AM radio even when phone lines, electricity, and cellphones are inoperable … Nearly 80 AM radio stations across the country are Primary Entry Points for emergency alerts distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Weather Service.”

The bill has yet to pass the introduction phase, with the Committee on Energy and Commerce voting 45-2 to amend it.

— Home investment —

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will ask the Florida Legislature to fund the My Safe Florida Home program with Hurricane Helen sales tax revenue.

Patronis announced in a news release that the funds associated with the program have been fully obligated. Patronis will now ask the legislature to fund the program using sales tax revenue from hurricane efforts following Helene.

“Hurricane Helene has devastated our state. People have lost homes, businesses have been wrecked, and worse,” Patronis said in the statement. “It’s a tragedy that we are diligently working to overcome. As we begin to rebuild, the sales tax dollars that are generated from the increase in spending during recovery efforts should be put back into the My Safe Florida Home program.”

The My Safe Florida Home program provides inspections and grants of up to $10,000 to help Floridians harden their homes against hurricanes and storms with the benefit of lowering home insurance costs.

The CFO’s office reports that the program to date has provided 109,000 free home inspections and 58,700 approved applicants, $576 million in grant funding and $190 million in home-hardening grant reimbursements.

Patronis says that the program has been important and is engaged in developing proposals for new funding and improvements. He also wants to make the program a potential reoccurring state budget item, requesting $480 million for the grant.

More information on the program can be found on its website.

—Case closed—

A contractor has settled a dispute with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Florida for bad Bahrain behavior.

The case dates back to 2019 when Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) agreed to a contract to provide mission support services to federal agencies in Bahrain. SAIC agreed to settle the dispute for the incomplete contract for $450,000.

“American taxpayers work hard each day to provide for their families and, through their efforts, fund both the security and essential functions of our government,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody of the Northern District of Florida.

“Accordingly, our fellow citizens should receive the full measure of those services. This resolution demonstrates our continuing commitment to ensure that government contractors fulfill all contract obligations and are held accountable for the failure to do so.”

While both sides agreed to close the case, neither is admitting anything was done wrong.

“This civil settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability by SAIC, nor a concession by the United States that its claims were not well-founded,” a news release said.

—Instagram of the Week—

—The Week in Appointments—

Columbia County Court — DeSantis appointed Charles Garrett Hill as a judge at the Columbia County Court this week. Hill has worked as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 3rd Judicial Circuit since 2020 and previously as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Faulkner University and his law degree from Florida State University. Hill was appointed to a new slot on the Columbia County Court’s bench created by a bill passed last Session ratcheting up the number of judgeships in Columbia and Hillsborough, Orange and Santa Rosa counties. DeSantis signed the bill in mid-May.

— ‘Timeless bond’ —

Humans have long had a soft spot for animals, and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd is taking the lead to keep that sentimental feeling alive as he will helm the 20th anniversary of the Blessing of the Animals at Mission San Louis in Tallahassee today.

The event takes place at the 17th-century Franciscan mission and reflects a tradition for animal lovers that dates back to the 13th century in Europe in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. Francis is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

Byrd acknowledged the special and sentimental connection between humans and animals as he embraced his duties.

“For 20 years, Mission San Luis has hosted Blessing of Animals, a popular Tallahassee tradition,” Byrd said. “Generations of families have experienced this special day celebrating the timeless bond we share with our animal friends.”

— Not-so-smooth sailing —

Bad boating bodes badly in the wake of Hurricane Helene in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission is advising watercraft enthusiasts to take it easy on waterways within the state for the foreseeable future. Sure, Hurricane Helene slammed Florida on Sept. 26, but there’s still a mess out there on the waterways.

FWC first reminds Floridians that serious rescue and recovery operations are still ongoing throughout much of the state, especially on the Gulf Coast. Therefore, officials need to keep the waterways clear so rescue vessels can travel unfettered while still helping victims and restoring operations to waterfront areas.

But Helene was so powerful that debris would remain in the water for a long time, and civilian vessels could easily sustain heavy damage if they cut through it.

“We urge all boaters to remain vigilant and cautious on the water, as familiar waters may now hide new dangers. Emergency response efforts will continue as we work toward restoring our waterways. Together, we can ensure a safer boating experience during this challenging time,” said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Bill Holcomb.

— Helping hand —

If Hurricane Helene negatively impacts a small-business owner, there’s a special financial bridge to hold them over until they can regain their financial footing.

FloridaCommerce is already distributing $2.2 million through the Florida Small-Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. As the title indicates, this works by providing no-interest loans to small-business owners to “bridge the gap,” so to speak, for lost revenue caused by the monster storm that slammed Florida on Sept. 26.

“This program provides immediate critical financial support, putting cash-in-hand to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, make critical repairs, and get their doors back open,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

To learn more about the program or apply, visit FloridaJobs.org/EBL.

— A little grace, period —

Businesses in counties hardest hit by Hurricane Helene can breathe a little easier about the time they must be on their Florida Department of Revenue (FDR) filings this year.

The agency’s Executive Director, Jim Zingale, issued an emergency order extending filing due dates for Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

For businesses there, reports on sales and use tax, re-employment tax, and several other tax types for the September and October reporting periods will be due on Nov. 22. Electronic returns and payments must be initiated no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.

“This extension is intended to ensure fairness and consistency in tax administration for those affected by the storm,” an FDR press note said. “The Department realizes that certain businesses outside these 17 counties also suffered severe losses that directly affected and continue to affect their ability to file tax returns and pay their taxes (and) will work with all affected taxpayers on a case-by-case basis.”

To seek an exemption outside the 17 counties, businesses can call Taxpayer Services at 850-488-6800 and by email at [email protected].

—Walk This Way—

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are launching a new public awareness campaign called “Walk this Way” during October, which is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The campaign is designed to increase awareness of pedestrians in the state.

According to Florida statistics, accidents involving pedestrians in Florida have increased by 5% just since 2019, along with the number of fatalities. In 2019, there were 9,752 wrecks in the state involving pedestrians.

Some 735 of those crashes killed pedestrians, and 1,526 resulted in serious bodily injuries. In 2023, those figures jumped to 10,276 accidents with pedestrians in the state, 779 of which resulted in fatalities and 1,431 in serious bodily injuries.

“As we mark Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, we invite all Floridians to foster a culture of safety and respect on our streets,” said Florida Police Chiefs Association President Charles Vazquez of the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

“Every driver and every pedestrian has a role in building a community where safety is the path we all choose to walk. Together, let’s be vigilant, be aware, and ensure that every journey — whether on foot or behind the wheel — is a safe one.”

—Pushback—

A Florida state Senator is expressing concern over measures that smack of some perspectives in the state’s communities: Get off that property!

Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart is pushing back on state changes that went into effect this week that impact unhoused people. The new measures prohibit the homeless from camping on publicly owned properties in counties and municipalities across Florida.

Those municipalities can designate some public areas for the unhoused to stay. Still, the property must be approved by the Florida Department of Children and Families, which examines whether the local government and the property meet specific requirements.

“This is yet another poorly thought-out unfunded mandate from the state. Forcing counties to shoulder the full financial responsibility of reshuffling, and not actually assisting, our most at-need citizens to locations that are out of sight,” Stewart said.

“We cannot simply just create a tent city or allow for these people to be placed in jail. To house individuals in makeshift encampments or jail where they receive a record that would not allow them to secure an apartment or job is just cruel and an irresponsible use of taxpayer’s money,” said Stewart.

— Teen talk —

Teens are facing more mental health challenges than they ever have before in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a South Florida state legislator wants to provide as much help as possible.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky is organizing a Teen Health Town Hall meeting for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Coral Springs City Hall. The Coconut Creek Democrat said mental health issues among youth need to be addressed as more are facing challenges.

“According to the World Health Organization, one in seven teens will experience a mental disorder. Many teens face these challenges without knowing where to turn for help. This Town Hall aims to provide resources and open up the conversation so that we can better support our youth,” Hunschofsky said.

This town hall will focus on the mental health of teens and young adults. Attendees will hear about stress management and mental health resources available to them. Dr. Scott Poland, a Psychology Professor at Nova Southeastern University, will also give a special presentation.

— Decorated attorney —

Fred Karlinsky is on a winning streak.

The Greenberg Traurig attorney will receive the FSU Alumni Association Service Award from FSU College of Law on Oct. 29 during a virtual event celebrating the law school’s 2024 Alumni Awards recipients. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards and remarks by the award recipients and other guests.

A live presentation will be held on Nov. 22 during the Law Alumni Reunion Reception at the Meenan, P.A. office. In addition to Karlinsky, other awardees include Justice Alan Lawson (’87), who will be honored with the Distinguished Alum Award; Professor Emerita Donna Christie with the Class of ’66 Award; Lolia Fernandez (’17) with the Everyday Hero Award; and both Judge Emerson Thompson (’73) and Helaine Blum (’78) will each receive the Exemplary Public Service Career Award.

The FSU recognition was the latest in a string of awards Karlinsky has received in recent months.

Karlinsky and the GT Team were presented with a “Legal Team of the Year” Finalist Award at Business Insurance’s 2024 U.S. Insurance Awards program. The award recognized the team’s key role in public policy issues and high-profile regulatory and transactional work in states including Florida, Texas, New York, and California, among others.

Meanwhile, Insurance Insider named Greenberg Traurig’s Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice “Legal Services Provider of the Year.”

This award recognized their work in providing legal services and advice to the insurance industry and successfully representing clients across the sector. With 130 entries across 28 categories, Insurance Insider held the 2024 U.S. Honors Awards event in New York to recognize the honorees for their outstanding achievements in the U.S. Property and Casualty market.

— Join the fight —

The Florida State University College of Medicine is hosting a symposium Monday to help fight rare children’s diseases.

The Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases at FSU Health will hold an all-day event bringing together researchers, health care professionals, and policymakers in the same room.

“Florida State University is on the cutting edge of rare pediatric disease research. This symposium is the catalyst for bringing the top researchers from across the country together in the most collaborative endeavor, ensuring institutions share the best knowledge and practices to revolutionize how we provide millions of children and families with new cures and hope,” said Rep. Adam Anderson, a Republican from Palm Harbor, who is set to give the opening remarks as FSU’s Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases receives a $5 million check.

FSU said in a news release that Dr. Terence R. Flotte, Executive Deputy Chancellor and Provost at UMass Chan Medical School, is expected to give a keynote address. Experts from the National Institutes of Health, Harvard, Stanford, the University of Florida, the University of Miami, and Nicklaus Children’s Health System are also scheduled to attend.

The release said the day’s events include an industry roundtable on connecting industry, health care, and academia. For more information or to register for the symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit med.fsu.edu/iprd/.

—Rattlers look to bounce back Saturday—

Florida A&M looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to face Alabama State on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

The Rattlers had last weekend’s game against Alabama A&M postponed until Nov. 29 due to Hurricane Helene, so it’s been over a month since FAMU won a football game. The Rattlers fell to Miami and Troy on the road after beating Norfolk State and South Carolina State to start the season.

Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson has averaged nearly 250 passing yards per game this season and has thrown six touchdowns with just one interception. Wide receiver Jamari Gassett has been his favorite target, catching 24 passes for 316 yards and two scores.

Alabama State (2-2) is coming off a 26-21 win over Bethune Cookman despite quarterback Zach Simsthrowing for only 78 yards in the game. Running back Jamarie Hostzclaw ran for 120 yards for Alabama State in the win. He averages 6.3 yards per carry this season but is looking for his first touchdown of the year.

Last season, FAMU beat the Hornets 23-10 in a game that was a one-score contest until the final four minutes.

— Seminoles looking for jump-start with new QB —

Will a new starting quarterback change the Florida State Seminoles’ fortunes?

That’s Mike Norvell’s hope as Brock Glenn gets the start in place of the injured DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei has a finger injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks. He may have been on the verge of losing his starting job anyway.

Glenn played in five games as a freshman last season, completing just 37% of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Now, he’ll get a start against Clemson (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a game that Florida State (1-4) needs to win to have any chance of turning a miserable season around.

Quarterback play hasn’t been the only issue for FSU. Both lines have struggled. The offense averages just over 15 points per game. The defense has allowed opponents to run for 158 yards per game, and opposing offenses convert over 47% of their third-down attempts.

Clemson (3-1) hasn’t lost since falling to Georgia in the season’s opening game. The offense has been rolling for the Tigers. Clemson has averaged 55 points per game in wins over Appalachian State, North Carolina State, and Stanford in the three-game winning streak. All three wins came at home.

— Capitol Directions —

The Feds — Up arrow — Whether the Gov. wants them to or not, they’re putting boots on the ground.

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — He says Florida has it handled … come visit my neighborhood, Governor.

FDEM, FDOT — Up arrow — Kevin Guthrie and Jared Perdue are killing it.

Mike Johnson — Up arrow — He put in solid facetime in Steinhatchee.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — Farmers can rest easy with one of their own on the job.

Resilient Floridians and Farmers — Up arrow — They need more than thoughts and prayers; they need our helping hands and generosity.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — From coordinating US&Rs to walking Floridians through the claims process, he’s there every step of the way.

Certain comms. staffers — Down arrow — Next time wait until hurricane season is over to take a victory lap.

Looters and scammers — Down arrow — Allow us to introduce you to Johnny Law.

Ben Albritton — Up arrow — His Senators in the impacted area are getting all the support they need.

Nick DiCeglie — Up arrow — He has a lot on his plate, but he’s still putting the people first.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — His stand against insurance donations will raise his profile for 2026 mightily.

Corey Simon — Up arrow — From prep and warnings, to post-storm action. Unfortunately, he’s becoming all too adept at this process.

Hillary Cassel — Up arrow — She mobilized dozens of volunteers for three full days of service in St. Pete.

Lindsay Cross — Up arrow — And she couldn’t have done it without some help from Rep. Cross.

Berny Jacques — Up arrow — He’s getting Pinellas beaches clean post-Helene.

Michelle Salzman — Up arrow — She organized massive supply drives and deliveries spanning from HD1 to Tallahassee, and more are coming.

Allison Tant — Up arrow — She represents a load of counties and she’s set foot in all of them post-storm.

Brad Yeager — Up arrow — From removing debris to delivering meals, he’s been helping residents along the Pasco County coast non-stop.

Jay Arnold — Up arrow — The State Guard Chief of Staff has been doing yeoman’s work.

Carol Bowen, Cam Fentriss, Lisa Pate — Up arrow — This power trio is revving the construction industry into rebuild mode.

Meredith O’Rourke — Up arrow — Every dollar counts, and she’s raising a lot of dollars.

Erin Sjostrom — Up arrow — Few realize how much she does. A true rockstar.

Travis Thompson — Up arrow — He’s getting Ms. Gena the power she needs to feed Taylor County.

Anheuser-Busch — Up arrow — Water, water everywhere, and 100,000 cans to drink.

AT&T — Up arrow — Mobile hotspot got a lot of us out of a jam. Their $300,000 donation is just gravy.

Charter — Up arrow — They’re plunking down seven figures to help everyone from Florida to the Carolinas bounce back from Helene.

DOE and the Taylor County Schools — Up arrow — Schools are the bedrock of community, and they got them re-opened quickly.

FECA — Up arrow — They moved (and are still moving) mountains to get the lights back on.

Goodwill —Up arrow — It says something when Goodwills as far-flung as Minnesota are finding ways to lend a helping hand.

Mosaic — Up arrow — They broke out the checkbook in a big way.

Operation BBQ — Up arrow — Few things are as comforting after a storm as BBQ.

Publix — Up arrow — Their green trucks are bringing the good stuff.

Starlink — Up arrow — Every now and then Elon does it right.

Greg Tish — Up arrow — Real talk: This guy delivers.

Florida truckers — Up arrow — In our ravaged state, on standby at the ports, and delivering life-saving supplies and building materials to N.C. — trucking is always delivering.

TECO — Up arrow — TECO showed up in a powerful way post-storm.

Uber — Up arrow — They earned another couple thousand five-star reviews last week.

ACHA — Down arrow — At this point, it would be weird to go a week without a new AHCA lawsuit.

Loranne Ausley — Down arrow — We could have used an Ironwoman in Tallahassee … just saying.

Dave Ramba — Up arrow — He put his pilot license to use to pull stranded friends out of N.C.

Frank Artiles — Down arrow — ELL OH ELL.

Randy Fine — Crossways arrow — He often does good work, but man, he has a hard time keeping a win streak.

Shev Jones — Up arrow — It got lost in the fold after Helene, but the Blue Gala was a hit!

Mori Hosseini — Crossways arrow — They have to take down all the Top 5 banners, but No. 7 ain’t bad.

AIF — Up arrow — Giving the Florida Justice Association an award for uniting the business community around Tom Leek was a rather nice touch.

Rhonda Rebman Lopez — Down arrow — This sounds like a job for the election police!

Shane Strum — Up arrow — CEO times two.

Reese Goad — Crossways arrow — You can’t please all the Commissioners all the time … or ever.

Maglab — Up arrow — MagLabs, how do they work?

Gladstone — Down arrow — Get your goodbyes in while you still can.

Buster Posey — Up arrow — The Giants snagged a good one.

Barry Shields — Up arrow — The Governors Club’s new lounge is top notch.