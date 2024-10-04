Gov. DeSantis wins praise for ordering election exemptions in Helene-damaged counties

The Sunshine State branch of the AARP is giving props to Gov. Ron DeSantis for authorizing changes to the election processes of 13 counties hit hardest by Hurricane Helene.

The counties include Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Taylor.

“We commend the Governor’s decision to make necessary exemptions in 13 counties, ensuring that all voters — particularly those 50+ — can exercise their right to vote,” AARP Florida Director of Advocacy Zayne Smith said in a prepared statement.

DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 24-212 on Thursday to allow the counties to make changes to early voting sites, establish consolidated voting centers, and ease restrictions on mail-in ballot requests.

The order also permits state employees to use paid administrative leave time to serve as poll workers on Election Day, and allows Supervisors of Elections to designate secure ballot intake stations with reduced notice periods and train poll workers to work at polling sites within the affected counties, even if they aren’t registered voters there.

DeSantis said Thursday that none of the temporary accommodations will hamper voter security efforts.

“But if there’s a polling place that’s been destroyed, you have an ability to set up a different site, provide proper notice and follow all the rest of state law,” he said. “This will ensure that residents that were impacted by this storm and displaced maybe still have the ability to vote in November’s election.”

The Governor’s order came two days after the Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE), which represents election officials from across all 67 of the state’s counties, sent a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews requesting help.

The letter, signed by FSE Executive Director David Ramba, listed 10 counties. DeSantis OK’d each of the group’s requests and added Hernando, Madison and Pasco.

Helene made landfall with Florida at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Category 4 strength before sweeping through Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, destroying homes and infrastructure.

As of Friday morning, the storm is confirmed to have killed more than 200 people.