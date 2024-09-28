September 28, 2024
Wilton Simpson launches post-Helene loans for farmers

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 28, 20243min0

16_WiltonSimpson_TampaBayPoliticians_0223
'We’re ensuring that Florida's agriculture community continues to thrive.'

Farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by Hurricane Helene have recourse via the state’s Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program.

“Providing immediate support to Florida’s agricultural producers in the aftermath of a natural disaster, especially in a region that’s still recovering from Idalia and Debby, is essential to safeguarding our food supply and our state and nation’s food security,” said Wilton Simpson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Through the state funded and administered Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program, we’re providing an immediate and efficient gap financing until additional federal resources are available to impacted producers, and we’re ensuring that Florida’s agriculture community continues to thrive,” Simpson adds.

Farmers and ranchers, including aquaculture producers, qualify for no-interest loans of up to $500,000 to “restore, repair, or replace essential physical property, including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings, or to remove vegetative debris.”

The money can be used to fix or replace greenhouses, fences, buildings, and equipment, notes Simpson’s office.

Some caveats apply, which are meaningful given Helene followed roughly the same path as two other hurricanes in 13 months.

“Producers that were previously awarded funds for damages sustained from Hurricane Debby may be eligible to apply for damage sustained from this disaster. An applicant may not receive more than one loan per storm, more than two loans per year, or more than five loans in any three-year period,” Simpson’s office asserts.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

