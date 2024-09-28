September 28, 2024
Emmitt Smith among athletes endorsing Kamala Harris

A.G. Gancarski
September 28, 2024

Emmitt Smith
The Democratic campaign is recruiting legendary football players to its team.

The presidential campaign of Kamala Harris is rolling out endorsements, and a former Florida Gators running back is on the team.

Emmitt Smith is among a group of 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers including Mel Blount, Kellen Winslow, Andre Tippett, Marv Levy, Alan Page, Drew Pearson, Kenny Houston, Jan Stenerud, Calvin Johnson, Robert Brazile, Willie Roaf, Mike Haynes, Elvin Bethea, and Ron Mix that is part of the Athletes for Harris coalition.

Per the Harris campaign, athletes are “among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz” as the campaign attempts to appeal to “Gen Z and younger men.”

Smith has been more political in recent months, including going public in March with objections over UF ending DEI initiatives.

“Instead of showing courage and leadership, we continue to fail based on systemic issues and with this decision, UF has conformed to the political pressures of today’s time,” Smith said, adding that those who “stay on the sidelines and say nothing” are “complicit in supporting systemic issues.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Bobblehead Kammy

    September 28, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    There are lots of people out there saying, “who is Emmitt Smith?” Stick to football Emmit. None of us care who you or any other athlete is endorsing.

    Reply

Categories