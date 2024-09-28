Emmitt Smith among athletes endorsing Kamala Harris

The presidential campaign of Kamala Harris is rolling out endorsements, and a former Florida Gators running back is on the team.

Emmitt Smith is among a group of 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers including Mel Blount, Kellen Winslow, Andre Tippett, Marv Levy, Alan Page, Drew Pearson, Kenny Houston, Jan Stenerud, Calvin Johnson, Robert Brazile, Willie Roaf, Mike Haynes, Elvin Bethea, and Ron Mix that is part of the Athletes for Harris coalition.

Per the Harris campaign, athletes are “among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz” as the campaign attempts to appeal to “Gen Z and younger men.”

Smith has been more political in recent months, including going public in March with objections over UF ending DEI initiatives.

“Instead of showing courage and leadership, we continue to fail based on systemic issues and with this decision, UF has conformed to the political pressures of today’s time,” Smith said, adding that those who “stay on the sidelines and say nothing” are “complicit in supporting systemic issues.”