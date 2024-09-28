September 28, 2024
Kamala Harris ad chides Donald Trump for not accepting CNN debate
Law enforcement groups are split between the two candidates.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 28, 20242min3

Harris NAACP
See the spot during tonight's big football game.

Watching Georgia-Alabama tonight?

If you’re tuning into this epic SEC rivalry matchup, you’re also going to be reminded of the Kamala Harris faceoff with Donald Trump.

Trump will be on hand for the game. And while Harris won’t be there in person, her campaign will be there in spirit.

In addition to flying a plane over the stadium accusing Trump of “punting” on a CNN debate that was scheduled for October, Harris is also running an ad reiterating her challenge to meet for a second time.

“Donald Trump walked off the stage at the first debate angry and rattled after he failed to offer any coherent vision for where he wants to take this country, so now he’s trying to take his ball and go home. No matter where Trump looks tonight – whether it’s up in the sky or at the TV in his luxury box – he won’t be able to escape the truth: Trump is running away from a second debate with Vice President Harris because he doesn’t want the American people to see just how weak and unpopular he and his Project 2025 agenda are,” said Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler.

“But winners don’t back down from a challenge. Under the bright lights of the debate stage, the voters deserve to see the choice they will face at the ballot box between moving forward with Vice President Harris or moving backward with Donald Trump. Vice President Harris is going to be in Atlanta on October 23 ready to lay out her case for the American people – Donald Trump needs to step up and do the same.”

See the ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Bobblehead Kammy

    September 28, 2024 at 5:53 pm

    Yet Kammy says no to FOX?

    Reply

    • FOXSUX

      September 28, 2024 at 6:23 pm

      FOX is FAKE NEWS, they are BIASED, UNBALANCED and STAFFED WITH WEIRD FAKE NEWS READERS.
      Love their felon candidates.

      Reply

  • Conservative always

    September 28, 2024 at 6:17 pm

    Why is the VP afraid to go on Fox? Or any othe network that will ask follow up questions. Her whole campaign is smoke and mirrors. Staged always.

    Reply

