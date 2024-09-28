Rick Scott discusses what he’s doing to help Floridians in Helene’s wake

Sen. Rick Scott is touring the state in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s landfall on Thursday night, and he’s telling Florida Politics what he’s seeing and what he’s doing to help out Floridians.

The Senator has talked daily with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He also got pre-landfall briefings from law enforcement and emergency management officials in Bay County, Franklin County, Taylor County and Levy County.

On Friday, he was in Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando Counties getting briefed on impacts, response, and recovery. And the tour continues Saturday, with a visit to Cedar Key already and more stops along the way.

Scott, no stranger to hurricanes in the state, noted that while this was a “gigantic storm” like Hurricane Irma last decade, it offered a unique challenge in its storm surge, which he said was “bigger than any storm that I’ve ever been involved in ever.”

“In my whole lifetime, I’ve never seen a storm this big as far as storm surge,” Scott said, noting that “coastal communities” with buildings up to 70 years old previously “never had anything like this.”

“But because of 6 feet of storm surge, 8 feet of storm surge, 15 feet of storm surge, they were just really destroyed,” Scott said.

Scott also discussed property insurance, and suggested that a nationalized program wouldn’t be in the state’s interest, as Florida has been a “donor state” for the National Flood insurance program, which “hasn’t really worked out very well for Floridians.”

“I dealt with this when I was governor,” Scott said, referring to the state’s insurance market.

“You have to recruit companies to come into the state. You’ve got to talk to them about how they can provide an insurance product that a consumer can afford. You’ve got to crack down on fraud,” Scott said. “It’s a lot of work to to deal with trying to keep insurance rates at a place where people can afford it.”

Scott has talked to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the wake of the storm, as well as many leaders in Florida’s state government, including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson.

However, he has yet to hear from Gov. Ron DeSantis, his successor, despite having reached out, in the latest suggestion the relationship between two of the most important Republicans in this state hasn’t improved over the years.

“I reached out to him,” the Senator said. “I have yet to talk to him.”