September 28, 2024
Gov. DeSantis visits Bradenton Beach, talks sand complications and road repair

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Bradenton via EOG x
The post-Helene tour continues for the Governor.

Continuing his tour of areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene, Gov. Ron DeSantis is commenting on what was experienced in Manatee County.

While Southwest Florida is hundreds of miles away from Taylor County, where the Cat 4 storm made landfall Thursday night, storm surge ravaged this area of the state, and left impacts, particularly “all this sand” that needs to be hauled away.

The state will “store the sand,” and the Governor suggested it may be usable for “beach renourishment” in the future.

DeSantis noted there was “up to 5 feet” of sand in some places, complicating matters like power restoration, as “sand inhibits ability to access underground lines.”

That said, Florida Power and Light expects power to be back in “relatively short order.”

Standing in front of a road that was washed out, DeSantis said he hoped to “get this road fixed as soon as possible” within 5 days, saying that is “not going to be a permanent solution but I’d rather get this open.”

The Governor is optimistic about long-term recovery, meanwhile, saying that while “there’s a lot of damage, there’s no question you’ll be able to bounce back.”

In other news, the state has cleared 96% of the roadways blocked by the storm, over 12,000 miles of roadway in total.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

