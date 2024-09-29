September 29, 2024
FPL says more than 95% of customers impacted by Helene now have power
Image via AP.

Ryan Nicol

Hurricane Helene Florida AP
The company hopes to have power back to all customers by Monday.

After restoring power to nearly 650,000 customers, the Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) says more than 95% of those affected by Hurricane Helene now have their power back.

Those numbers are current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

FPL also says workers hope to fully restore power to all those affected by Monday.

“We know how difficult it is to be without power,” said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. “I want to reassure our customers that we are committed to restoring power, as quickly as possible, so they can get their lives back to normal.”

FPL has made substantial progress through the last few days following a storm where more than a million Floridians across the state were without power at some point.

More than 140,000 outages were avoided thanks to FPL’s smart grid technology, which helps real-time monitoring of potential issues allowing for preemptive efforts to prevent outages and quicker responses when outages do occur.

FPL’s work began before the storm hit, with activating restoration teams waiting to act once it became safe.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

Categories