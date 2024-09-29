FPL says more than 95% of customers impacted by Helene now have power

After restoring power to nearly 650,000 customers, the Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) says more than 95% of those affected by Hurricane Helene now have their power back.

Those numbers are current as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

FPL also says workers hope to fully restore power to all those affected by Monday.

“We know how difficult it is to be without power,” said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. “I want to reassure our customers that we are committed to restoring power, as quickly as possible, so they can get their lives back to normal.”

FPL has made substantial progress through the last few days following a storm where more than a million Floridians across the state were without power at some point.

More than 140,000 outages were avoided thanks to FPL’s smart grid technology, which helps real-time monitoring of potential issues allowing for preemptive efforts to prevent outages and quicker responses when outages do occur.

FPL’s work began before the storm hit, with activating restoration teams waiting to act once it became safe.