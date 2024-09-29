Pinellas County helps residents cool down after blast from Hurricane Helene

While Hurricane Helene is thankfully out of Florida territory leaving destruction in its wake, attempts to return to somewhat normal life are ongoing throughout the state and in Pinellas County, officials want to make sure residents who need comfort can find it in public facilities.

Public cooling stations have returned to help those who need a break from the Florida heat and can get some respite. The cooling stations will be open until further notice, according to a county news release.

The Pinellas County cooling stations amount to a dozen locations and include:

Clearwater:

— Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Countryside Rec Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— McMullen Tennis Complex, 1000 Edenville Ave., Clearwater – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

— North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— A Mother’s Arms, 714 N Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (limited capacity).

St. Petersburg:

City locations will be open Sunday, until 5 p.m.

— Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N).

— Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S).

— Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N).

Madeira Beach:

— Madeira Beach City Hall, 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, 8 a.m. to sunset, until further notice.

Seminole:

— Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St, Seminole, closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30.

Largo:

— Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Dr, Largo – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. reopening Monday, Sept. 30.

Check with your local municipality for additional cooling station options.

Some cooling stations were opened on Saturday only and there is no indication yet if they’ll be reopened in Pinellas County.,