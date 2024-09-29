Steinhatchee victims of Hurricane Helene getting help from Morgan & Morgan

Public, private, neighbors and even strangers are all pouring into Florida’s Big Bend region to help battered residents dig out of one of the worst hurricanes to slam Florida in years.

One of Florida’s most notable law firms is sending much needed goods to the stricken area hit by Hurricane Helene along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Morgan & Morgan, headquartered in Orlando, is providing relief.

Supplies and food are already being delivered in Steinhatchee, according to a Morgan & Morgan news release.

“Morgan & Morgan is distributing supplies and providing a hot lunch at the Jena Pentecostal Holiness Church (5335 SW Highway 358, Steinhatchee, FL 32359),” the news release said.

The supplies include items such as clothing, blankets, toiletries, socks, and diapers until supplies last.

It’s the latest round of good news in terms of assistance coming to the area. President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration Sunday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Sunday morning that federal disaster assistance is now available for multiple counties Helene raked as it plowed into the Gulf Coast and Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm Thursday evening. However, several counties not in the Big Bend area are also eligible for federal assistance as Helen pushed massive storm surges throughout most of Florida’s West Coast.

“The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a FEMA news release said Sunday.

For now, John E. Brogan is the Federal Coordination Officer for those programs, appointed to oversee the federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 64 deaths blamed on Hurricane Helene in the United States.