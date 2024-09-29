Dick’s Sporting goods is game for helping Hurricane Helene victims in Tallahassee

Tallahassee is known for quite a few things, it’s Florida’s capital and thanks to Florida State University, education and sports thanks to the school’s athletics programs along with Florida A&M University for the same reasons.

Now a sporting goods retailer is stepping up in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to help residents with temporary relief for their electronic devices and more. Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening the doors to its location in Tallahassee to provide relief to victims of the storm.

When Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Gulf Coast and the Big Bend region Thursday night, it was the strongest level of storm to hit Tallahassee which usually sees storms weaken significantly by the time they reach the state capital because it’s a safe distance from the Gulf of Mexico. Not so Thursday.

Given those considerations, Dick’s Sporting Goods wants any residents of the community to come into its store the retailer has in the city. And the retailer is also offering some entertainment options that residents may not have access to in the immediate wake of the storm.

“Local community members are welcome to come in to charge their devices, use our free Wi-Fi, and enjoy the AC. The store also has college football and golf on the TVs as well as other activities in store (corn hole, etc.) to enjoy. No purchase is necessary. Our team just wants to be there for the local community during this challenging time,” a Dick’s news release said Sunday.

The Dick’s Tallahassee outlet is located at 1729 Apalachee Parkway.

It’s yet another sign of the massive relief efforts and contributions rolling into Northwest Florida following the destruction leveled by Hurricane Helene.

Many operations and businesses along with government entities are ramping up efforts to provide some comfort for storm victims. Law firm Morgan & Morgan provided food and supplies to residents of Steinhatchee unday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is declared Florida a major federal disaster area Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Helene and the destruction it inflicted on the state. That move opens Florida up to multiple levels of federal funding and assistance for dozens of counties.