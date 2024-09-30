Anheuser-Busch, Tri-Eagle delivering 100,000 cans of drinking water across Big Bend

Anheuser-Busch and local wholesaler Tri-Eagle Sales delivered more than 50,000 cans of drinking water after Hurricane Debby last month, and they’re doubling down in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The companies announced Monday that they are distributing upward of 100,000 cans of water within Tri-Eagle Sales’ service area, which includes the hard-hit Big Bend region.

Anheuser-Busch and Tri-Eagle Sales said the water is being provided in response to a request from the American Red Cross, which is on the ground helping residents recover from the storm that plowed through Florida’s west coast and then barreled through inland areas on its way to Georgia and later running up the east coast.

Helene, a Category 4 storm, struck North Florida last week, leading to extensive flooding, power outages and property destruction in the Big Bend area — the widespread damage also left many residents without a safe, reliable source of drinking water.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, we stand united with our communities in their time of need. As a distributor spanning to 16 counties, we are committed to supporting our retailers and neighbors. Partnering with Anheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross, we are proud to provide Emergency Drinking Water to those impacted by this disaster,” said Tripp Transou IV, Vice President of Business Development for Tri-Eagle Sales.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure that essential resources reach those in need. Our unwavering dedication to service drives us to stand ready and deliver aid when it matters most.”

Anheuser-Busch and its network of distributors have been chipping in on disaster recovery efforts nationwide for more than 35 years. Over that span, the company has delivered more than 90 million cans of water.

Floridians who need emergency drinking water are encouraged to contact their local American Red Cross via Redcross.org.

We can all help in one way or another. If you want to lend a hand (or make a generous donation), there are many ways to give; check out Florida Politics’ list of great nonprofits that need your help.