Last Call for 9.30.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Anheuser-Busch and local wholesaler Tri-Eagle Sales delivered more than 50,000 cans of drinking water after Hurricane Debby last month, and they’re doubling down in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The companies announced Monday that they are distributing upward of 100,000 cans of water within Tri-Eagle Sales’ service area, which includes the hard-hit Big Bend region.

Anheuser-Busch and Tri-Eagle Sales said the water is being provided in response to a request from the American Red Cross, which is on the ground helping residents recover from the storm that plowed through Florida’s West Coast and then barreled through inland areas on its way to Georgia and later running up the East Coast.

Helene, a Category 4 storm, struck North Florida last week, leading to extensive flooding, power outages, and property destruction in the Big Bend area — the widespread damage also left many residents without a safe, reliable source of drinking water.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, we stand united with our communities in their time of need. As a distributor spanning to 16 counties, we are committed to supporting our retailers and neighbors. Partnering with Anheuser-Busch and the American Red Cross, we are proud to provide Emergency Drinking Water to those impacted by this disaster,” said Tripp Transou IV, Vice President of Business Development for Tri-Eagle Sales.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact and ensure that essential resources reach those in need. Our unwavering dedication to service drives us to stand ready and deliver aid when it matters most.”

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of distributors have contributed to disaster recovery efforts nationwide. During that span, the company delivered over 90 million cans of water.

Floridians who need emergency drinking water are encouraged to contact their local American Red Cross via Redcross.org.

___

We can all help in one way or another. If you want to lend a hand (or make a generous donation), there are many ways to give; check out Florida Politics’ list of great nonprofits that need your help.

Evening Reads

—”Donald Trump, Kamala Harris venture into the politics of Hurricane Helene” via Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Isaac Arnsdorf and Maxine Joselow of The Washington Post

—”Trump slams U.S. response to Helene, even as supporters urge cutbacks to federal disaster agencies” via Matthew Daly of The Associated Press

—”Hurricanes on repeat: Natural disasters ‘don’t feel natural anymore’” via Trever Hughes of USA Today

—”How Helene wrought so much havoc, so far from the coasts” via Raymond Zhong of The New York Times

—”DeSantis: Florida ‘handled,’ send Helene aid to North Carolina” via The Orlando Sentinel

—”State of the race: A calm week and perhaps the clearest picture yet” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times

—”Trump is taking a dark turn” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic

—”JD Vance’s stolen valor: ‘He puts on poverty like you put on makeup’” via Tim Dickinson of Rolling Stone

—“Vance appears at conference hosted by preacher who says Harris is possessed by the devil” via Judd Legum and Noel Sims of Popular Information

—”The 41 wackiest lines from Trump’s Erie (and eerie) speech” via Chris Cillizza of So What

Quote of the Day

“Florida, we have it handled. We have what we need.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, recommending Helene relief efforts focus on North Carolina.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

With Election Day just around the corner, Florida Democrats are claiming an 11th-hour cash infusion could put the state back in the blue column. We’ll believe it when we see it, but for now, order them a Fashionably Late.

Go ahead and order a pitcher of Bud, Bud Light or whichever Anheuser-Busch beer you fancy — it’s a great way to say ‘thank you’ for their post-Helene efforts.

Make all the broken record jokes you want, but it bears repeating: If you wish to aid those impacted by Helene, here’s a list of opportunities. Meanwhile, a Helping Hand is one of the tastier ways to show some gratitude to the heroes on the ground.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Dolphins in Prime Time

The Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, and they have a chance to regain second place in the division (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Miami (1-2) opened the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but lost their last two games, losing at home to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and on the road at the Seattle Seahawks. In the game against Buffalo, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained another concussion. Since then, the Dolphins have used Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

Tonight, however, Miami will have Tyler Huntley under center. The Dolphins picked Huntley up off the Baltimore Raven’s practice squad. Tim Boyle, who replaced Thompson after an injury last week in Seattle, will serve as Huntley’s backup.

Just how limited the offense will be for Huntley, who has had only two weeks to learn the playbook, remains to be seen.

The Titans (0-3) are one of two remaining winless teams in the NFL. The other being their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee has failed to score more than 17 points in a game this season. They have losses to the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. After facing Miami, the Titans have a bye week so if they don’t win tonight, they’ll be winless heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.