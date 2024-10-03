October 3, 2024
Gov. DeSantis launches Florida workaround to Longshoremen strike

A.G. GancarskiOctober 3, 20244min3

DeSantis steinhatchee EOG x
Hurricane Helene makes the ILA action 'simply unacceptable.'

Florida’s Governor is launching a potential end-run around a work stoppage by the International Longshoremen’s Association, saying cargo ships bringing imports that aren’t being offloaded can bring their goods to Florida.

“There are ships that have nothing to do with these negotiations. They may need a place to be able to come and we just want to send the message: You can come to the state of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a media availability in Anna Maria.

The Governor said the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard “will be deployed to critical ports, affected to maintain order and if possible, resume operations which would otherwise be shut down during this interruption.”

Additionally, the Florida Department of Transportation “is coordinating calls with seaport rail and trucking partners to ensure that all are prepared and positioned appropriately to limit disruptions to the supply chain and other areas,” per DeSantis.

As he did during comments Wednesday on the labor stoppage by dockworkers, DeSantis argued that it was “simply unacceptable” to strike given that action “could negatively impact people” who are working to rebuild after Hurricane Helene with imported goods.

He also blamed the White House for not intervening against the interests of the union, saying Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should “do everything in their power to ensure that these goods are where we need to be, that people are not left hanging out in the cold, waiting for these goods if they’re sitting in the ocean somewhere and they’re not being able to be used here in the state of Florida or in Georgia or North Carolina or where people are going to desperately need this.”

The President noted that storm recovery matters, but says it’s up to the management class to meet labor’s demands.

“As our nation climbs out of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, dockworkers will play an essential role in getting communities the resources they need. Now is not the time for ocean carriers to refuse to negotiate a fair wage for these essential workers while raking in record profits.”

The Vice President is sympathetic to the workers.

“This strike is about fairness. Foreign-owned shipping companies have made record profits and executive compensation has grown. The Longshoremen, who play a vital role transporting essential goods across America, deserve a fair share of these record profits,” her campaign asserted this week.

Former President Donald Trump largely agrees, saying “American workers should be able to negotiate for better wages, especially since the shipping companies are mostly foreign flag vessels.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Ron Ogden

    October 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    You may not agree with his strategy, but he is showing leadership. He is putting the permanent interests of the many above the temporary interests of the few. He is correctly and legally using his power as Governor to prevent the real probability of this strike harming people who are in need and who have no personal authority to solve the problem. Good job, Governor DeSantis.

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    October 3, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    Whoa.. from State Guard to Scab- only in Florida
    Cue Joe Hill…
    And standing there, as big as life
    And smiling with his eyes
    Says Joe “What they can never kill
    Went on to organize
    Went on to organize
    From San Diego up to Maine
    In every mine and mill
    Where working folks defend their rights
    It’s there you find Joe Hill
    It’s there you find Joe Hill

    Reply

    • Ron Ogden

      October 3, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      What’s next, beating us over the head with Woody Guthrie’s guitar and a portrait of that old wobbly Mother Jones? Try living in the modern era; reality braces up the spirit. In this century, we won’t allow a handful of disgruntled hardhats to tip our great nation into the abyss of chaos. Not when union potentates are linked to mobs and drive Bentleys around their Long Island estates.

      Reply

Categories