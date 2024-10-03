October 3, 2024
New Donald Trump spot takes down Kamala Harris’ tax policy
Law enforcement groups are split between the two candidates.

A.G. Gancarski

Harris NAACP
The VP said 'taxes are gonna have to go up.'

Taxed enough already? The Donald Trump campaign is betting that you think so.

And it’s also betting that it can convince voters that a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for a tax hike, arguing that her plan to “let the Trump Tax Cuts expire will raise taxes by nearly $2,600 a year for American families.”

A new ad, called “Gonna,” makes that point, quoting the Vice President saying that “taxes are gonna have to go up.”

In addition to allowing the former President’s tax plan to lapse at the end of 2025, Harris also is looking to target corporations, no matter what their size, raising the corporate tax rate to 28%.

“President Trump passed the largest tax CUTS for working families in history and will make them permanent when he is back in the White House in addition to ending taxes on tips for service workers, ending taxes on overtime, and ending taxes on Social Security for our seniors. On the contrary, Kamala Harris voted against the Trump Tax Cuts and says she wants to get rid of them,” says Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

For his part, Trump is pitching no taxes on tips, overtime pay, or Social Security.

The former President, meanwhile, wants to increase tariffs on foreign countries, including a 60% tax on Chinese goods and 20% from other countries.

Harris calls that proposal a “sales tax on the American people.”

See the ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories