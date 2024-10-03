Florida food banks, emergency managers, mobilize to help other hurricane-stricken states

While Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26, state leaders in both emergency management and food resources are reaching out to help other states that are suffering from the impacts of the monster storm.

Feeding Florida, a network of food banks throughout the Sunshine State, along with the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) have mobilized to begin delivering food, water and other supplies to nearby states. Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are the states being prioritized for help from the Florida organizations and agencies.

“In Florida, we understand that every moment counts, especially during an unexpected disaster,” said DEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie.

Guthrie said his agency “values strong interstate partnerships, especially during a disaster, and under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, we are proud to swiftly assist Georgia and the Carolinas as they respond to devastating impacts from Hurricane Helene. I also want to thank Feeding Florida for their continued partnership and ensuring we’re able to quickly deliver critical resources when it’s most needed.”

Florida has a network of nine different food banks overseen by Feeding America, the umbrella organization for Feeding Florida. The organization began taking inventory of its stocks as Hurricane Helene set in and then began to mobilize.

“State MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) were allocated from Florida’s stockpile of supplies that is held by the Feeding Florida network, and did not take away from the resources needed within the state for the remainder of hurricane season. Feeding America paid for the transportation of all materials to Georgia and the Carolinas,” a Feeding Florida news release said.

Feeding Florida is coordinating the operation with other food bank organizations in the multistate effort. The organization is teaming up with Feeding Georgia and Feeding the Carolinas.

“We are grateful for such a wonderful partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management that allows us to help others during times of great need,” said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida CEO. “Our network regularly provides disaster relief aid within our state, but when the time comes to help our neighbors in the Southeast region, we are able to do so thanks to the support of the Division of Emergency Management and Feeding America.”