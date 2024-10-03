October 3, 2024
Donald Trump turns to Jesus Suarez for Florida poll watcher effort

Drew WilsonOctober 3, 20243min0

Jesus Suarez copy
Suarez is a partner at the law firm Continental Strategy.

Donald Trump this week sent a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd naming lawyer Jesus M. Suarez as his point man for observing ballot counting in the November election.

According to the letter, emailed Monday, Trump is designating Suarez as his designee for selecting poll watchers, observers for county canvassing board ballot examinations, and individuals to inspect ballot materials — such as vote-by-mail envelopes, cure affidavits, corresponding comparison signatures, duplicate ballots, and corresponding originals — before canvassing or tabulation.

“Finally, I designate Jesus M. Suarez as my point of contact to receive notifications from the county canvassing board related to days, times, and hours for observation, inspection, or examination of election processes related to the activities outlined above,” Trump wrote.

“This does not preclude me from designating additional representatives for any other canvassing board activity or activity of the county supervisor of elections where I am authorized to designate a representative on my behalf to ensure the integrity of Florida’s election processes.”

Suarez is a partner at Continental Strategy, a law and lobbying firm co-founded by Carlos Trujillo, a former Representative who was later appointed by Trump to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States.

Last month, Suarez was elected Chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission for Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit. The firm also recently announced his inclusion in “2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch,” where he is being recognized for his work in bankruptcy law and litigation.

Florida law allows candidates and sponsoring committees for ballot amendments to designate a poll watcher to be present in each polling room or early voting area at any one time during the election. Individual poll watchers must be named no later than two weeks before Election Day and county Supervisors have until the Tuesday prior to Election Day to approve the nominees.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories