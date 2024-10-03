October 3, 2024
St. Pete waives permitting fees, opens remote permitting sites as part of Helene recovery
Image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 3, 2024

building permit
The city is offering tips for work on storm-damaged property.

The city of St. Petersburg, as part of its efforts to help residents recover from Hurricane Helene, is taking steps to make the city’s permitting process faster, more accessible and more convenient for those undertaking repairs or flood remediation to their homes.

The city is waiving application and inspection fees for permits on demolition or repair projects on properties damaged by the storm or storm surge. Residents are still required to obtain permits, but won’t be required to pay the regular fees. The waivers will be in effect for six months.

The city has also established remote permitting sites across the city to help residents more quickly and conveniently access services.

Three locations are open:

— Azalea Recreation Center: 1600 72nd St. N.

— Enoch Davis Center: 1111 18th Ave. S.

— Roberts Recreation Center: 1246 50th Ave. N.

The remote sites will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Residents should check the city’s webpage for hurricane recovery updates, as schedules and locations for remote permitting sites could change if post-storm conditions warrant.

Remote permitting sites are debit or credit card only.

The city’s main permitting office is also available for residents, located at One 4th St. N. That location is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Residents seeking permits should bring a photo ID, floor layout of the property, a summary of storm damage and photos and/or video of storm damage, which can be emailed to [email protected]. The email should include the property address for which the permit is being sought, along with the storm name (Helene) in the subject line.

The city is offering tips for work on storm-damaged property, including getting a permit for work before beginning the repair, improvement or other construction. That includes if owners are utilizing a contractor.

Residents might also want to continue building back safer and stronger by making construction decisions that will help the property withstand future storms. That includes elevating a property’s electrical outlets and HVAC systems. Additionally, property owners should ensure they are hiring only licensed contractors.

Unpermitted, uninspected work could reduce property safety and value and could also jeopardize the 25% discount on flood insurance currently applied to residents through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Rating System.

More information on the city’s permitting process is available online.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

