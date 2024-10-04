Lincoln Project argues JD Vance is Donald Trump’s Brutus, would push him from presidency

If Donald Trump is elected President again, don’t expect him to finish his term, according to the Lincoln Project.

If Trump is Julius Caesar, it’s likely his running mate could be Brutus, an insider who exploits proximity to the supreme leader to perform the supreme betrayal.

That’s the latest provocative argument from the Lincoln Project, which posits in a new ad that vice presidential nominee JD Vance could replace the man from Mar-a-Lago if the GOP ticket prevails in November.

The 25th Amendment, per the political operatives, would be the mechanism to dump Trump, allowing Republicans to push through the controversial Project 2025 plan the GOP nominee disavows. Under this mechanism, the Vice President and the majority of Cabinet members would have to affirm Trump’s incapacity to serve.

“After the debate, Silicon bros, Republican power brokers, and the 60-year-old virgins at the Heritage Foundation see JD as a better salesman for their sick agenda,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins. “Trump can’t stand to share the spotlight and he’s currently playing second fiddle to his pitifully weird VP pick’s guyliner.”

In making this argument, it’s arguable that the lapsed Republicans who comprise the Lincoln Project are tacitly admitting that the Ohio Senator scored a debate win this week over his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The 90-second ad includes familiar devices from the group, including breathy female narration talking directly to Trump.

“You’re in trouble in the courts, in the streets, and your own party,” the voiceover artist asserts.

The ad says billionaires “forced” Vance on Trump, belying reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson were actually more enthusiastic about the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and worked to ensure that the establishmentarian U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio wasn’t the pick.

“If you win, JD will come for you,” the script continues. “Republicans want someone younger, smarter, more stable.”

See the ad below.