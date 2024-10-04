Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.4.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract” via Tom Krisher of The Associated Press — The union, the International Longshoremen’s Association, is to resume working immediately at least until January said the person, said a person briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement has yet to be signed. The agreement will allow the union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, representing the shippers and ports, the time to negotiate a new six-year contract. The person also said both sides agreed on wage increases, but details weren’t available. The walkout raised the risk of shortages of goods on store shelves if it lasted more than a few weeks. However, most retailers had stocked up or shipped items early in anticipation of the work stoppage.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MitchPerry18: White House says that both @GovRonDeSantis and @BrianKempGA were invited to join @POTUS on his trip to Florida and Georgia today, but neither took him up on the offer.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@RonDeSantis: Ensuring that displaced Floridians have a place to stay following Hurricane Helene is a top priority. In addition to providing travel trailers for temporary housing, more flexibility on regulations pertaining to rentals will help meet Floridians’ needs. There’s no time for bureaucracy when it comes to helping people get back on their feet following a catastrophic storm. Today I directed DBPR to temporarily lift time restrictions on rentals for those displaced by the storm, and direct municipalities and counties to do the same. This order applies to all counties that were declared under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene. It will provide more options for immediate housing for those who need a place to stay in either the long-term or short-term as they rebuild and recover.

—@FBSaunders: The @USDOT Sec. @PeteButtigieg just chatted with me about this: “Yeah, I’m not too clear, either, on what that mission would amount to — but the Governor will use his resources as he sees fit.” Went on to say he called @GovRonDeSantis recently to chat about Helene and recovery operations. Re: strike, Sec. Pete said: “We have been engaging the parties around the clock, because we believe there is a solution to be had.”

—@DavidAxelrod: (Donald) Trump just told a crowd in MI that “people in North Carolina aren’t getting any help from the federal government” because, he says, they’ve spent all the money on immigrants. He said (Kamala) Harris will raise the Social Security retirement age by “five or six years.” He said he drew “50,000 or 60,000 people” to an event in WI but was restricted to a room of 900 because the USSS wouldn’t provide security. It really is an orgy of lying.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@Julia_HazelTV: City officials say 90-95 percent of the city of #Bradentonbeach has been devastated from #Hurricanehelene

— DAYS UNTIL —

Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 7; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 14; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 16; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 17; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 31; 2024 Presidential Election – 32; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 33; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 42; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 48; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 48; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 54; ‘Chef’s Table’ returns to Netflix — 54; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 60; Florida Chamber 2024 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 60; MLS Cup 2024 – 65; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 77; College Football Playoff begins – 79; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 83; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 90; Orange Bowl – 100; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 105; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 133; the 2025 Oscars – 149; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 151; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 174; 2025 Session ends – 210; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 211; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 294; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 404; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 441; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 578; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 595; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 616; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 654; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 733; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 806; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 946; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,379; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,905; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,626.

— TOP STORIES —

“Ron DeSantis, Brian Kemp skip presidential visit as Joe Biden flies over site of Helene’s landfall” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — The President was on a two-day tour of Southeastern states ravaged by the storm, which took at least 200 lives as it ripped through the region.

After visiting North Carolina on Wednesday, Biden landed in Tallahassee Thursday morning, where Mayor John Dailey and other local officials greeted him. He then took a helicopter tour over the area blasted by Helene. Aboard Marine One, the President flew toward Florida’s coast and briefly over the Gulf of Mexico before touring flooded coastal areas for roughly 45 minutes on his way to Perry, where the storm made landfall.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida participated in a meeting with Biden in Keaton Beach. Scott briefed the President on Helene’s impact on the state and walked him through Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) maps of the region before Biden took a brief walking tour of the area.

Speaking with one couple who had lost their home and whose temporary motor home was parked just in the distance, the President was told, “This can all be rebuilt.” Biden consoled others as he surveyed the beachside catastrophe.

The White House said DeSantis was invited to join the President during his visit but declined.

Instead, DeSantis held another hurricane-related press event in the Tampa Bay area at roughly the same time. The Florida Governor told reporters that there was no particular reason why he was not with Biden in Tallahassee.

“No,” DeSantis said. “We had this [event] planned.”

—“DeSantis says there’s ‘no reason’ he snubbed Biden in Tallahassee” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Rick Scott presses Biden on hurricane response” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott issued a media release detailing his disappointment with Biden’s storm response, leaving Floridians in the lurch. He took aim at multiple federal agencies, including the FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “While I appreciate President Biden, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and officials from FEMA coming to Florida to see the damage here firsthand, there is so much work to be done,” Scott said. Scott also is urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to “immediately reconvene the Senate once FEMA and the SBA finalize damage assessments so we can fully fund these agencies, the USDA, and others responding to this disaster with a clean disaster supplemental appropriations bill.”

—“Biden traces Helene’s ruinous trail in visits to Florida and Georgia” via Michael D. Shear of The New York Times

“Thousands of uninsured homes were in Helene’s path” via Kevin Crowe, Shannon Osaka and Molly Hennessy-Fiske of The Washington Post — In Buncombe County, North Carolina, where an entire town disappeared beneath floodwaters, less than 1% of households had flood insurance. In Unicoi County, Tennessee, where dozens of residents were stranded atop a hospital roof as waters rose, it was under 2%. On average, just a tiny fraction of households in the inland counties hit hardest by Hurricane Helene had flood insurance, according to a Washington Post analysis of recent data from the National Flood Insurance Program. Across seven affected states, only 0.8% of homes in inland counties affected by the hurricane had flood insurance. By contrast, 21% of homes in coastal counties in those areas had coverage.

—“Satellite image shows path of darkness after Helene” via Cheryl McCloud and Samantha Neely of USA TODAY Network-Florida

“Florida communities hit three times by hurricanes grapple with how and whether to rebuild” via The Associated Press — For the third time in 13 months, this wind-swept stretch of Florida’s Big Bend took a direct hit from a hurricane. The back-to-back hits to Florida’s Big Bend are forcing residents to reckon with the true costs of living in an area under siege by storms that researchers say are becoming stronger because of climate change. The sparsely populated Big Bend is … a remote stretch of largely undeveloped coastline that’s mostly dodged the crush of condos, golf courses and souvenir strip malls that has carved up so much of the Sunshine State. This is a place where teachers, mill workers and housekeepers could still afford to live within walking distance of the Gulf’s white sand beaches. Or at least they used to, until a third successive hurricane blew their homes apart.

“Florida’s top property insurers refuse to pay claims at outsized rate, report shows” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The state’s second, third and fifth-largest insurance carriers closed between 37% and 51% of the homeowners’ claims they received in 2023 without payment, according to the report by Weiss Ratings. Those insurers — Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Co., State Farm Florida Insurance Co. and American Bankers Insurance Co. of Florida — received 153,074 claims in total and denied payment on 71,448, a rate far higher than the national average of 37.4%.“There’s nothing normal about these high denial rates,” according to Martin Weiss, founder of Weiss Ratings. “They’ve been creeping up steadily for nearly two decades and have now reached alarming levels, especially among some of the biggest providers in disaster-prone states like Florida and California.” Weiss claims insurers deny claims out of financial necessity to “make ends meet.”



— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Helene brings climate change to forefront of the presidential campaign” via The Associated Press — The devastation wrought by Helene has brought climate change to the forefront of the presidential campaign after the issue lingered on the margins for months. Harris traveled to Georgia Wednesday to see hard-hit areas, two days after her Republican opponent, Trump, was in the state and criticized the federal response to the storm, which has killed at least 180 people. Thousands of people in the Carolinas still lack running water, cellphone service and electricity. Biden toured some of the hardest-hit areas by helicopter. Biden traveled to the Carolinas for a closer look at the hurricane devastation.

—“Kamala Harris consoles those devastated by Helene in Georgia — a contrast with Trump’s visit” via Megan Messerly of POLITICO

“Helene isn’t the first time Donald Trump inserted politics into a natural disaster” via Scott Waldman and Thomas Frank of POLITICO’s E&E News — In the aftermath of Helene, Trump has blasted the Biden administration for its handling of the disaster — going so far as to accuse Democratic leaders of ignoring the needs of Republican storm victims. But a review of Trump’s record by POLITICO’s E&E News and interviews with two former Trump White House officials show that the former President was flagrantly partisan at times in response to disasters and, on at least three occasions, hesitated to give disaster aid to areas he considered politically hostile or ordered special treatment for pro-Trump states.

“Trump casts ‘election interference’ label on everything while facing federal charges” via Vaughn Hillyard of NBC News — Trump has never stopped propagating falsehoods that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen from him. But now, he is increasingly turning his attention to preemptive claims the 2024 Election is being rigged to prevent him from returning to the White House. This year, Trump and his campaign have cited more than a dozen examples of so-called election interference activities by Americans to claim the coming election is being unfairly manipulated. But as General Election voting begins around the country, the campaign has provided no evidence of actual cheating and no specific allegations related to potentially illegal efforts by Americans to tamper with this Fall’s election proceedings.

“Polls show tight presidential race even as Harris takes slight swing-state lead” via Matthew Medsger of the Boston Herald — Of the seven swing states that will likely decide who gets to sit in the Oval Office at the end of next January, most are now leaning toward Harris; though the race remains locked in a dead heat. Although the surveys show Trump trailing by less than the margin of error, Cook Political Reporter now lists Harris as ahead in a multicandidate field in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump still maintains a slight lead within the margin of error in Georgia. Overall, Cook says Harris leads Trump 49% to 48% in a head-to-head matchup and by 49% to 47% in a field that includes third-party options.

Interesting read — “Mormon voters in the West can save the GOP from Trump” via Addison Graham of The Washington Post — Many called it the Mormon moment when U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney ran for President in 2012. But Romney’s candidacy did not define Latter-day Saints as a people. This November might. Mormon voters in two important counties — Maricopa in Arizona and Clark in Nevada — might hold the keys to the White House. As roughly 5% of the population in suburban Phoenix and Las Vegas, these civically engaged, Constitution-loving Latter-day Saints can hasten the rescue of the Republican Party from Trump and restore dignity to the republic. Latter-day Saints have been a reliably Republican voting bloc for the better part of a century — which gives them potentially decisive power this year.

—“Democrats flaunt Republican endorsements for Harris presidential bid” via Shauneen Miranda of News from the States

“Inside a Trump ad saying Harris will raise taxes and he will cut them” via Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — Like most Trump campaign ads, this one opens with a stern-looking photo of Harris. Bold text appears on the screen beside her. It’s The New York Times logo, a mark of authority, over a fragment of a sentence from an article published on Aug. 22. “Harris is seeking to significantly raise taxes,” reads the male narrator, underscored by ominous-sounding music. A video — helpfully subtitled — shows Harris saying, “Taxes are gonna have to go up.” (It will be replayed seconds later.) No context is provided about whose taxes will have to go up. More unflattering photos appear of Harris bearing a pained expression, smiling alongside the unpopular Biden and seeming to smirk.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Meanwhile … “Melania Trump signals support for abortion rights: ‘No room for compromise’” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — Melania Trump signaled she is taking a different stance than her husband on access to abortion rights. While Donald Trump has touted his role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the former First Lady said in a video promoting her upcoming book that women’s “individual freedom is a fundamental right that I safeguard.” “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth. Individual freedom,” Melania Trump said. “What does ‘My body, my choice’ really mean?” Melania Trump’s book, due to be published Tuesday, goes into much more detail about her belief in the need for access to abortion to remain legal.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

Epilogue — “Elon Musk burned $10M to help DeSantis and has spent years backing Republican causes” via Aditi Bharade of Business Insider — Musk, a vocal backer of Trump’s presidential campaign, has quietly funded Republican causes for years, according to new reports. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO gave DeSantis of Florida a $10 million donation for his short-lived presidential bid in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the donation. Musk gave the money to a group called Faithful & Strong Policies, The Journal reported. The website for a group with the same says it is “committed to promoting and supporting conservative policies and ideas rooted in freedom and our founding principles.”

“DeSantis orders election changes in 10 Helene-damaged counties” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Responding to a request for flexibility in storm-ravaged areas, DeSantis issued an executive order authorizing election changes in 10 counties trying to recover from Helene. DeSantis’ order allows Supervisors of Elections in heavily damaged areas to make changes to early voting sites and to set up consolidated voting centers where people can cast ballots. The order also loosens restrictions on requests for mail-in ballots and allows state employees to take paid administrative leave to serve as poll workers on Election Day. The Governor’s action came as Supervisors throughout the state started mailing ballots to voters for the Nov. 5 election.

“Advocates say legalizing recreational pot will stop needless arrests. What are the legal consequences in Florida now?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — According to the Department of Corrections, the Florida prison system currently detains 37 convicts in Florida state prisons whose primary offense was possession of marijuana. In all cases, those individuals were found guilty of having more than 20 grams of marijuana. But officials say each of those individuals had their sentences enhanced either because they already had an extensive criminal record at the time of their arrest or there were severe accompanying crimes like grand theft, battery, child abuse, or possession of other illicit substances, according to the state. Advocates of legalizing marijuana say the number of arrests for possession only tells part of the story.

“Florida’s abortion debate intensifies with new ads on both sides” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — If you followed the Helene coverage on TV or watched the MLB playoffs, you know the Amendment 4 debate is intensifying as both sides are rolling out new commercials to influence undecided voters with the election one month away. Each side accuses the other of being too extreme for Florida. The latest pro-Amendment 4 ad features Deborah and Lee Dorbert of Lakeland, who were denied access to an abortion because of Florida’s six-week abortion ban. “I remember the doctor handing me a baby boy that was blue, and I just held him because he was so cold,” Deborah Sorbet said.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“NFIB endorses Laurel Lee, praises record of cutting red tape for Main Street businesses” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of the nation’s most prominent small-business advocates wants U.S. Rep. Lee to continue representing Florida in the House. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is endorsing the Thonotosassa Republican’s re-election campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. “Rep. Laurel Lee has been a strong advocate for small businesses during her time in Congress,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB Florida Executive Director. “She earned a 100% NFIB voting record, supporting legislation to reduce red tape and lower costs for Main Street businesses. Rep. Lee clearly understands the issues that matter most to our members, and we look forward to continuing to work with her.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“‘Affordability,’ Indian River Lagoon among top issues in HD 31 race” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Incumbent Republican Tyler Sirois wants to make living here more affordable and law-abiding and to block Merritt Island from becoming a city. Democratic challenger Joanne Terry aims to counter climate change, the home insurance crisis, legislating the “culture wars” and coastal water pollution. Voters will decide on Nov. 5 who should represent them for the House District 31 seat, which spans north Brevard through Satellite Beach. Sirois, 40, of Merritt Island, is vice president for external affairs at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He emphasizes housing affordability, law and order and limited government. He also points to roads, the Indian River Lagoon, and education as issues he’d focus on and has advocated for the Ellis Road widening project.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis sends National Guard, state personnel to ports in light of nationwide worker strike” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis signed an executive order authorizing the state to take action regarding the International Longshoremen’s Association’s port strike. Employees stopped working on Tuesday, demanding an increase in compensation and protection from automation. “There are ships that have nothing to do with these negotiations, and they may need a place to come. You can come to the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday. “Florida is open — we want to use our resources to get this stuff to the market … we have 16 seaports; we will work to get commodities to shore.”

“DeSantis tours flood-soaked Anna Maria Island” via Evan Axelbank of Fox 13 Tampa Bay — DeSantis toured Anna Maria Island, where residents and business owners are trying to get back on their feet. Every building the DeSantis toured endured severe damage from Helene, with some seeing heavier damage than others. Jimmy Cirillo, who owns the Bay Breeze Motel on the island, is working hard to begin refurbishing its swimming pool and guest rooms. “I’ll probably be one of the first put back together, but it doesn’t even matter as all the businesses, all the restaurants, all the shops, all the beaches, are literally gone,” Cirillo said. Cirillo says his motel’s main building was inundated with 3 feet of water.

“Florida personnel save desperate North Carolina family who nearly ran out of water after Helene” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida personnel under Operation Blue Ridge rescued one desperate North Carolina family after Helene over the past week. DeSantis kicked off the operation late last month, sending support personnel and resources to North Carolina and Tennessee. Among those struggling was one family in North Carolina, who informed Miami resident Carolina Castillo that they only had 3 gallons of water left for drinking. The family had resorted to collecting rainwater. Castillo posted the cry for help on X, formerly and said she was “immediately contacted” by DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern. Redfern soon announced that Florida, under Operation Blue Ridge, saved the family via Florida State Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission personnel.

“Jimmy Patronis warns of fire risk when saltwater and lithium-ion battery mix post-Helene” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — At a news conference, Chief Financial Officer Patronis warned the public about the mix of saltwater and lithium-ion batteries following Helene. “One of the threats that we’re very concerned with is lithium-ion battery technologies,” Patronis said. Patronis listed electric vehicles, golf carts and scooters, which include lithium-ion batteries that “do not mix well with salt water.” “We’ve had 16 fires already in the Pinellas, Tampa Bay area from EV-related flood effects, where the device caught fire, and we had some circumstances where the houses actually burned down,” Patronis said. “The EVs, about six of them so far, have set houses on fire.”

“Florida new jobless claims see sharp drop in final week of September” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The final week of September produced a substantial drop in first-time unemployment claims for Florida, ending in the fewest number of filings in months. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported that new unemployment benefit claims for the week ending Sept. 28 dropped to 5,367 filings before seasonal adjustments in Florida. That’s a decrease of 1,087 from the week ending Sept. 21, when there were 6,454. The last week of September saw the lowest number of initial jobless claims for Florida in months. It had been about two months since that figure dipped below 6,000 for a single week.

“Florida’s economic, population growth expected to slow” via Steve Wilson of The Center Square — A new report predicts Florida’s explosive growth will slow in the next five years. The second quarter report by the nonprofit Florida Taxwatch and the Regional Economic Consulting Group says that due to smaller population growth (net migration has decreased from 868 new residents each day to 801), employers will have more trouble filling open positions. The study predicts annual population growth, right now at 1.4% compared to 2023, will start to shrink each year until 2029, when it’ll be at 1.1%. The report says there are 1.6 job openings for every unemployed Floridian. It also predicts the number of employed will increase from 9.96 million this year to 10.7 million by 2029.

“As Florida’s condo crisis approaches catastrophic, all eyes on the 3rd DCA” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Another week goes by, and no decision from the 3rd District Court of Appeals (DCA) on the Biscayne 21 case. A whopping 34 opinions were released on Wednesday, Oct. 2, but nothing that would signal some relief for the brewing condo crisis. Meanwhile, Florida’s condo crisis worsens. As the deadline for structural integrity requirements approaches, condo owners in older buildings face steep assessment fees to ensure the safety of their buildings. Many are desperate for an exit ramp. ABC Action News recently cited a Redfin report that indicates condo HOA fees in Tampa are up 17% year over year, the highest jump in the nation. The high fees are forcing many to sell, but properties are slow to move.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“Florida Dems cry foul as Trump threatens to revoke TPS for Haitians” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican presidential nominee Trump said he will revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians if he wins in November. That’s a move that could affect tens of thousands of Haitians living legally in Florida. Trump made his comments to NewsNation at a Texas fundraiser while discussing a high concentration of Haitian immigrants in Ohio. He said Springfield was “overrun” by immigrants. “You can’t do that to people,” Trump said. When reporter Ali Bradley asked if Trump would revoke TPS, Trump responded, “Absolutely, I’d revoke it and I’d bring them back to their country.” The position alarmed Democrats in Florida, the state with the most Haitian immigrants.

“Democrats to DeSantis: Reverse course on ‘harmful’ sex-education restrictions in schools” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — “Abstinence-only programs have been consistently proven ineffective, damaging to students’ health and discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community,” read the letter from the Florida congressional members. “This directive is another extremist attack on evidence-based, data-driven policies.” The letter was sent to DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz from U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost, Darren Soto and Frederica Wilson. On X, Diaz did not respond directly to the letter but criticized the representatives for not contacting his department after Helene struck Florida last week. “While Florida is recovering from Hurricane Helene, Congressional Democrats are focused on pushing their sexual ideology on children,” Diaz wrote. “The message is clear: Democrats only care about your kids being in school if they can indoctrinate them.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Former Miami-Dade Mayor candidate Alex Otaola’s Treasurer arrested for sex with a minor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The campaign Treasurer for former Republican Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Otaola has been arrested on felony charges of having sex with a minor. Police booked Andy Santana, 33, early Thursday morning at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is accused of having a four-month unlawful sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male, an arrest affidavit the Miami New Times first obtained and which Florida Politics subsequently received shows. Independent journalist Elaine de Valle of Political Cortadito first flagged Santana’s arrest on X, sharing a screen shot of his case number and the charges he faces. Otaola confirmed the man arrested was indeed his former Treasurer.

“Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates set for prime-time debate on CBS Miami” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — CBS Miami is hosting the second English-language debate between Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates Rosie Cordero-Stutz and James Reyes, live in the prime-time 7-8 p.m. slot Tuesday, Oct. 15. The outlet’s investigative reporter, Jim DeFede, will moderate. He called the contest between Cordero-Stutz, a Republican, and Reyes, a Democrat, “what may be the most interesting race in South Florida this November.” Miami-Dade voters hadn’t elected a Sheriff since 1966, when the county eliminated the position following a grand jury report that revealed rampant corruption within the office. However, that changes this year due to a 2018 statewide referendum requiring Miami-Dade to join Florida’s other 66 counties in having an elected Sheriff by January.

—“‘He will make his hometown proud’: five Miami-Dade Commissioners back James Reyes for Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Court allows case against former Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie to proceed, overturning Judge” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Runcie could once again be headed to trial on a perjury charge after an appeals court reversed a Judge’s decision to dismiss the charge. That unanimous ruling by the three-judge panel on the 4th District Court of Appeal will allow the case, which has dragged on for 3 1/2 years, to move forward. Runcie was accused in April 2021 of lying under oath multiple times to the statewide grand jury. The same statewide grand jury also indicted two other former Broward School administrators: former Chief Information Officer Tony Hunter and former General Counsel Barbara Myrick. A circuit Judge recently dismissed Hunter’s case, although it too could end up being heard by the appellate court.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Judge resets trials for three Polk defendants on Jan. 6 charges from October to January” via the Lakeland Ledger — The trial of three former Polk County residents on charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack in 2021 has been postponed until next year. Siblings Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock and their friend, Joseph Hutchinson III, were scheduled to face a trial starting Oct. 15 in Washington, D.C. During a status hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols ordered the trial reset for Jan. 27. The three face a combined 26 counts on such charges as civil disorder, assaulting police officers and disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The trio are among eight current and former Polk County residents who have been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot.

“Judicial panel: Orange Judge Ashton engaged in ‘inappropriate conduct’” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Judge Ashton engaged in “inappropriate conduct” while on the bench — shouting at people, showing bias against some attorneys and behaving “in a manner that was not patient, dignified or courteous,” according to the state panel that investigates complaints about Florida Judges. Ashton, who serves in the 9th Judicial Circuit and is running for re-election in November, now must respond to the charges levied this week by the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission. “Your repeated unwillingness or inability to govern your behavior raises questions about your fitness for judicial office, and the foregoing behavior constitutes inappropriate conduct,” the Commission wrote in its notice.

“Winter Springs opens sandbagging site ahead of increased rainfall expected in coming days” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — With heavy rains forecast to return to Central Florida soon, the city of Winter Springs is opening a self-serve sandbagging site for Seminole County residents. According to a news release from the city, empty bags and sand will be available to all county residents Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last. Residents are limited to 15 sandbags per household and people should bring shovels and gloves and be prepared to fill and load bags themselves, the city advised. Filled sandbags can weigh about 35 pounds. Drivers should enter Central Winds Park via State Road 434 and Central Winds Drive.

“Flagler School Board to operate with four members until DeSantis makes appointment” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Flagler County School Board Chair Will Furry formally announced Sally Hunt’s official resignation at Tuesday’s workshop and said the Board will operate with only four members until DeSantis appoints someone to fill Hunt’s seat. As of now, the next steps aren’t too clear. Furry said it’s been “quite a journey” since Hunt first implied she would resign. “We’ve all talked to the Supervisor of Elections, to local officials, to even state officials and no one had a real clear answer on what this would look like,” he said. “So, now we’re going to find out.” At Tuesday’s workshop, Furry said he reached out to the Governor’s Office and received acknowledgment from the appointment’s office.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Family remembers St. Pete Beach victim of Helene” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — Pictures of Marjorie Havard’s life dried outside her St. Pete Beach home this week. In many, she smiles, often holding a child or a dog at her hip. Havard’s vibrant, red hair made her easy to spot. “She could be stubborn — sweet, sweet, always smiling — but she could be stubborn,” said Todd Webb, 58, Havard’s son. Havard was found dead in her St. Pete Beach home after Helene’s storm surge ripped through the beach town. According to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office, Havard appeared to have drowned. She was 79.

“City launches ‘We Are St. Pete Fund’ for hurricane recovery” via Ashley Morales of the St. Pete Catalyst — In the wake of Helene’s destructive path, the city of St. Petersburg announced the creation of the We Are St. Pete Fund. The fund was created in partnership with Pinellas Community Foundation to provide direct financial assistance to St. Petersburg residents, small businesses and city employees. The City launched the fund with a $200,000 contribution, noting that the first $100,000 will cover administrative costs to ensure that 100% of subsequent donations go directly to support those impacted by the storm. “Many of our St. Pete residents and small businesses are facing devastation after Helene — now is the time to come together as a community,” said Mayor Ken Welch in a prepared statement.

“Floodlines: Shores Acres residents ponder an uncertain future” via Peter Wahlberg of the St. Pete Catalyst — Digital marketing consultant Joe Lowery had lived for two years on Helena Avenue NE in St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres neighborhood when Helene sent upward of 7 feet of storm surge his way Sept. 26. Like many in Shore Acres, Lowery experienced some minor flooding in previous hurricanes and assumed that Helene would be the same. So, he went to sleep, there on Helena Avenue. “I really should have known better,” Lowery said, “given the name.” And the water rose. “The timing of going to bed with an inch or two in the house and then waking up with water an inch or two under my mattress, 3 feet higher, was something I wasn’t prepared for,” Lowery said.

“Broken but not beaten, Gulfport faces a long road back” via Bill DeYoung of the St. Pete Catalyst — Block after block, the curbs of Gulfport’s modest neighborhood homes are piled high with broken, waterlogged furniture, appliances, drapes and rugs, the wreckage of Helene’s unprecedented storm surge. Early estimates say the churning water of Boca Ciega Bay rose as high as 6 feet and into homes and businesses when the big storm passed by Sept. 26. Tuesday afternoon, sailboats and other watercraft lay strewn across the public beach parking lot — three in silent repose together, stacked like firewood, against the Historic Gulfport Casino sea wall. Crews operating heavy machinery picked up thick sections of floating dock showing jagged edges, telltale signs of a violent encounter.

“Clearwater Marine Aquarium reports ‘catastrophic’ damage from Helene” via Bill DeYoung of the St. Pete Catalyst — Just two months after they arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new rehabilitation facility, the Florida manatees Yeti and Zamboni have been trucked back across the bay to ZooTampa at Lowry Park. The juvenile mammals (estimated between 1 and 3 years old) spent six months at the Tampa center before their late-July arrival in Clearwater, where they were being fed, exercised and cared for — the last stop before they’d be deemed healthy enough for re-release into the wild. Yeti and Zamboni were temporarily returned to Tampa “out of an abundance of caution” as aquarium staff assessed the devastation wrought by Helene.

“Tampa Bay restaurants, hotels brace for impact after Helene” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Helene brought historic flooding to Tampa Bay’s coastlines, shuttering hotels and restaurants in the region’s most tourism-dependent nodes. The devastation in Helene’s wake has upended the hospitality industry, leaving scores without work, at least temporarily. It’s impossible to gauge to what extent tourism will rebound when those establishments reopen, as photographs and videos of the destruction have flooded social media and national media outlets. Beyond hospitality jobs, tourists also contribute to the county’s bed tax — a revenue source to fund the construction of the Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium and ongoing beach renourishment efforts. Hotels and restaurants in Tampa, largely unaffected by the storm, could see an influx of potential new employees.

“Helene’s destruction will cut into bed tax revenue, set to help fund the Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Helene’s destruction will negatively impact a critical revenue source partly responsible for funding the construction of the Tampa Bay Rays’ new $1.3 billion ballpark. Many hotels and short-term rentals along Pinellas County’s barrier islands are closed, and the tourist development taxes resulting from those accommodations are on hold. Currently, there are no estimates for how much bed tax revenue the county will lose in the wake of Helene. Pinellas allocated $312.5 million in bed taxes to the new Rays stadium in July. Multiple other demands on that money exist, including a minimum of half of one percent of the bed tax yearly to beach renourishment.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Fleming Island man guilty of felony for $21K damage to 1850s door in U.S. Capitol riot” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A jury in Washington has convicted a Fleming Island man of destroying government property as part of a crowd that broke open a door at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there. Marcus Smith, 47, faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years behind bars because the damage price exceeded $1,000. The door in the Capitol Senate Wing dated from the 1850s and replacing it was estimated to cost about $21,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington said in a release on the verdict.

“Staying in Steinhatchee: How one Florida resident weathered Helene’s most brutal winds” via Helen Bradshaw of Garden & Gun magazine — Janalea England is a weather junkie. She loves watching a big storm roll in over the horizon of her hometown of Steinhatchee. “I just like to see Mother Nature let loose,” she says. That’s why she didn’t evacuate her Taylor County home during hurricanes Idalia in August 2023 and Debby in August 2024 and why she again stayed put last week, with Category 4 Helene on the way. But now, “I’ll never stay again,” she says. England couldn’t sleep that night, and as soon as dawn arrived, she ventured outside to assess the damage. England didn’t waste any time. Just as she did with Idalia, she got to work converting her business, Steinhatchee Fish Company, into a relief center. “Honestly, I just love my town, and I love my people, and I want to help them,” she says. “We’re like brothers and sisters — we’ll fight like cats and dogs, but we get over it and we move on. Because we’re family in these small communities.” Still, she’s exhausted. “We’ll get through it, but Steinhatchee’s never going to be the same.”

“Flooding woes never go away for some Escambia homeowners. Can a buyout program help?” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News-Journal — Escambia County is moving forward with plans to appraise nearly 50 homes that have experienced repeated flooding and, if the price is right for homeowners, buy them with federal funds and tear them down. Escambia’s Board of County Commissioners approved the federally funded sub-award and grant agreement from the Division of Emergency Management, a program that provides money to buy homeowners out of their problem properties. There are 48 homes on the list approved for funding, and they are spread out throughout Escambia County. Kelly Motto owns one of the homes on the list. She lives in the Bristol Creek subdivision in Cantonment and her home was damaged during Hurricane Sally in 2020.

“‘Get the heck out of there’: Out-of-state college students navigated Helene far from home” via Fresh Take Florida — Eric Feldman put his faith into a $110 Red Coach bus ticket for a one-way trip to Miami after Florida State University canceled classes ahead of deadly Helene. He headed south as the storm lumbered north more than 100 miles off the Gulf Coast. The college town in Florida’s Panhandle avoided the worst of the hurricane, which largely spared the state’s capital city by making landfall about 50 miles east in Perry. But Feldman doesn’t regret evacuating. Growing up in Peru, he experienced disasters like earthquakes. But never a hurricane. In the week after Helene, interviews with out-of-state college students across Florida show how little prepared they were for a storm like Helene.

“Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad again gets three glowing, two dismal reviews” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — City Commissioners’ annual reviews came back with high praise for three of Tallahassee’s four appointed officials — mirroring last year’s reviews almost to a tee. For the fourth consecutive year, City Manager Goad had split scores, receiving glowing reviews from Mayor John Dailey, City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox and dismal ratings from City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter. Each Commissioner submitted their reviews of the officials late last month, judging them on seven distinct categories: economic development, impact on poverty, organizational effectiveness, public infrastructure, public safety, public trust and quality of life. Like last year, Porter was the only Commissioner to provide each with specific feedback.

“Okaloosa County OK’s $850K purchase of 229 acres for more public access” via Collin Bestor of Northwest Florida Daily News — The Okaloosa County Commission voted to approve the purchase of 229 acres along the Shoal River for $850,000 to provide more public access opportunities. Located in Crestview, east of Highway 85 and north of the Shoal River, the property is part of an ongoing push for more recreational opportunities in the northern end of Okaloosa County. The purchase comes a few weeks after the county approved the purchase of 297 acres in Baker for recreational activities. The county says the purchase will provide vehicular access and connectivity to over 2,000 county-owned acres.

Appointed — Charles Garrett Hill of Lake City to the Columbia County Court.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“DeSantis announces executive actions related to Helene during stop on Anna Maria Island” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis announced executive actions aimed at speeding up Helene recovery efforts during a visit to Anna Maria Island on Thursday, also the first day that locals could return to the city of Bradenton Beach with a vehicle to begin cleanup. DeSantis announced the executive actions at a stop in front of the Rod & Reel Pier in the city of Anna Maria. They include temporarily lifting time restrictions municipalities impose on vacation rentals to ensure that Florida residents impacted by Helene can use available rental properties for temporary housing. “We understand that housing is a challenge,” DeSantis said.

“Which Manatee County parks and beaches are closed after Helene?” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Several popular Bradenton-area parks and beaches are closed after Helene brought major storm surge and destruction to parts of Manatee County last week. While some beloved local outdoor spots like Robinson Preserve were able to reopen quickly after the storm, others suffered heavy damage. Early estimates say Helene caused roughly $400 million in damage in Manatee County, but that number could rise significantly once Anna Maria Island is assessed. Recovery is underway, but it may be some time before these places reopen to the public.

“Manatee County General Election ballot features a lot of grassroots candidates” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The General Election is on the horizon, and a surprising slate of local candidates will give voters plenty of grassroots options this November. Some races have already been settled. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso, Property Appraiser Charles E. Hackney and Sheriff Rick Wells have already earned their office during this year’s election cycle and are uncontested during the General Election. Scott Farrington is in line for the Supervisor of Elections seat following the Primary but is still opposed by a write-in candidate. Other Manatee County seats are hotly contested but predominantly between underdog candidates after many developer-favored candidates lost their election bids during the August Primary.

— TOP OPINION —

“When unions hurt seniors, it’s time for a change” via Mark Wilson for Florida Politics — If you’re on Medicare, or if you sometimes help someone who is, it’s likely you’ve called 1-800- Medicare.

More than 95% of the folks who call to get help with understanding their Medicare options and coverage are satisfied with this experience, earning the highest rating for any federal call center experience. It’s a great example of a public/private partnership using our tax dollars to work for us and it’s a great example of the skills of Florida’s workforce.

Despite an existing contract and satisfied customers, the White House and their pro-union appointees unilaterally decided these jobs should be union jobs. It doesn’t matter to them that Florida is a right-to-work state. It doesn’t matter to them that they just awarded a nine-year option contract to a firm that achieved these great service scores only two years ago.

Instead, they are prematurely re-competing the contract for the sole purpose of creating a glide path to government-imposed unionization. The administration claims they need a union to avoid service disruption to Medicare patients. Yet, these call centers have performed through the pandemic and natural disasters with no disruptions or work stoppages whatsoever.

The administration repeatedly puts union bosses’ interests above ordinary Americans’ needs. They are making a decision that has no identifiable cost benefit to the American taxpayers or performance improvement for the tens of millions of Americans on Medicare (of which roughly 5 million reside in Florida).

The administration is setting aside a contract procured at great taxpayer expense over a three-year period to insert a government trick called a “labor harmony agreement” — a mandate that the contractor pre-negotiate an agreement with unions regardless of whether employees have asked or tried to unionize.

— OPINIONS —

“JD Vance is smoother — but no better — than Trump” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — During stretches of Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, I found myself admiring — sort of — Vance. I awarded him points for unflappability, wishing Tim Walz could mimic that composure and tap a well of confidence as deep. I envied his crispness, willing Walz to state his case as clearly and cleanly. Vance’s answers seemed to have commas, semicolons and colons in all the right places, while Walz’s herky-jerky statements were linked (or not) by ellipses. The paper-grading professor in me gave Vance a high mark, Walz a barely passing one. But the 2024 Election isn’t an essay contest. The race for President pits a Democratic ticket with many shortcomings against a Republican ticket with no scruples whatsoever, decency against indecency, respect for the democratic process against unfettered ambition, and psychological stability (Harris) against a spectacular lack thereof (you know who).

“Florida’s water crisis: Rising seas threaten the Sunshine State’s most precious resource” via Mary Anna Mancuso of The Invading Sea — Even if you’ve never visited Florida, you know it boasts on both the east and west sides over 1,500 miles of gorgeous coastline and is home to some of the most famous beaches. Unfortunately, the thing that draws people to visit the Sunshine State — fueling our economy in the process — also poses a unique threat. As ground zero for climate change impacts, Florida is vulnerable to hurricanes, flooding, and rising sea levels. While these threats directly affect Floridians, a bigger issue lurks beneath the surface: the state’s water supply. The growing risks of rising sea levels and flooding could have disastrous effects on both drinking water and water infrastructure.

“For Broward Sheriff, no endorsement. Here’s why” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Broward voters will soon elect a Sheriff, but neither candidate on the Nov. 5 ballot is acceptable. The Sun-Sentinel editorial board declines to recommend a candidate to run the county’s largest law enforcement agency. Sheriff Gregory Tony, 45, a Democrat appointed by DeSantis in 2019 and elected in 2020, easily captured the August Primary over three opponents. He won despite a state hearing officer’s finding that he lacked “good moral character” by repeatedly lying about his past on a driver’s license application. Tony faces a possible reprimand and other discipline from a state oversight panel. Tony’s overspending public money on a lavish BSO fitness center and his wildly excessive budget requests make any endorsement impossible.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus on the politics of natural disasters and the fallout and potential impact on voting and ABC News political correspondent Jay O’Brien on the Vice-Presidential Debate.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion about October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and what both women and men need to know regarding the fight against breast cancer. Joining Walker are Bartow Mayor Trish Pfeiffer; Ashley Lloyd, Director of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida; and Dr. Hatem Soliman, Medical & Breast Oncologist, Moffitt Cancer Center.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon speaks with John Bell, who, at 64, sold his big engineering firm and walked the Appalachian trail.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Florida CFO Patronis and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

— ALOE —

“AT&T cuts a big check, launches connectivity center for Helene disaster areas” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — AT&T is donating $300,000 to assist communities impacted by Helene, directed to various support agencies throughout the Southeast. Of the funding, $50,000 will go to the Florida Disaster Fund to help affected communities there. The company is directing $100,000 to North Carolina for the United Way of North Carolina. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee will each receive $50,000. Additionally, AT&T matches 100% of employee relief contributions to select organizations, including The Red Cross, SBP and the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

“Yankees’ Hurricane Helene donations include $250K for Florida efforts” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Add the Yankees to the pro sports teams that have donated to the Helene relief and recovery efforts. In addition to a $1 million donation to the overall American Red Cross effort, the team’s Tampa Foundation donated an additional $250,000 explicitly targeted to assist in the state of Florida. Tampa serves as home base for the Yankees’ minor league Spring Training operations, as well as home to the Steinbrenner family that owns the team. “As the magnitude of the devastation caused by Helene continues to be revealed, the entire Yankees organization extends its deepest sympathies to all those impacted by the storm,” Yankees general partner/Vice Chair Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal said in a statement.

“Happy birthday, FAMU: University community celebrates HBCU’s 137th anniversary” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — To celebrate its 137th anniversary, the Florida A&M University community gathered for an annual wreath-laying ceremony that featured some familiar faces. While laying a wreath of orange and green flowers in front of the eternal flame during the Thursday campus event, FAMU Interim President Timothy Beard was joined by three former university presidents — Larry Robinson, who recently stepped down after a seven-year tenure; Fred Gainous, who served from 2002 to 2004, and Henry Lewis, who served as interim president in 2002. “This is a great day,” Beard said Thursday. “From its humble beginnings, FAMU has grown into a powerhouse of academic excellence.”

“A retrospective of Tallahassee Sculptor Sandy Proctor’s work is now on exhibit at the LeMoyne Gallery” via Tom Flanigan of WFSU — The bronze sculptures of Proctor are celebrated worldwide. Now, a showcase of works from Proctor’s long creative career is on display at his hometown’s Lemoyne Art Gallery. Casting a lifelike form from molten bronze is a lengthy and precise process. That makes Proctor’s vast quantity and quality of work even more amazing. How many sculptures has he created over the years? “That’s hard to say. I’ve got 100 — over 100 — public works around the country. And privately, I don’t know. A bunch!” Proctor mused during the gala opening at the Lemoyne Gallery on Oct. 1. Some of Proctor’s very best works are included in that “Halcyon Days” exhibit, which runs through Nov. 2.

“Can a neon blue gummy worm cocktail save the movies?” via Ella Quittner of The New York Times — Movie theaters, which have struggled with declining attendance for decades, are increasingly turning to specialty concessions like the Sandworm Slayer to lure Americans back through their doors. Across the country, one can now find themselves within a popcorn kernel’s throw of a theater serving elote flatbreads, Mike’s Hot Honey milkshakes, chocolate-hazelnut filled churros, three-meat strombolis and a host of other items that would make a character in “The Flick” groan. Over-the-top movie theater cuisine isn’t new — but it is newly ubiquitous as people crave bigger, better versions of everyday experiences following the pandemic.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Bob Burleson, Amy Christian, and former St. Petersburg City Council member Amy Foster.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.