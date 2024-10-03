NFIB endorses Laurel Lee, praises record of cutting red tape for Main Street businesses

One of the nation’s largest advocates for small businesses wants U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee to continue representing Florida in the House.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is endorsing the Thonotosassa Republican’s re-election campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“Rep. Laurel Lee has been a strong advocate for small businesses during her time in Congress,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB Florida Executive Director. “She earned a 100% NFIB voting record, supporting legislation to reduce red-tape and lower costs for Main Street businesses. Rep. Lee clearly understands the issues that matter most to our members, and we look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Lee, a freshman lawmaker in a potential battleground seat, faces Democrat Pat Kemp, a Hillsborough County Commissioner, in the General Election. In 2022, Lee won an open seat in the House, defeating Democrat Alan Cohn with 58.5% of the vote. In 2020, about 51% of voters in CD 15 supported Republican Donald Trump for President compared to about 48% who backed Democrat Joe Biden.

NFIB leaders said the lawmaker has since earned a second term through policy that benefited small businesses.

“NFIB is proud to endorse Rep. Laurel Lee for re-election today,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB Senior National Political Director. “Rep. Lee has been a dependable ally for small businesses, including as a cosponsor of the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, and we are confident that she will continue to support pro-small business policies and work on behalf of Florida’s Main Streets in Congress.”

This isn’t the first time NFIB leaders offered praise to the first-term lawmaker. When the organization gave out its Guardians of Small Business awards for 2024, it included Lee among recipients (along with every Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation). That honor went to all lawmakers who “voted for small business on key issues” at least 70% of the time, based on positions held by NFIB. The organization notifies lawmakers what issues it considers key votes for the organization.

“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to Members of Congress who have proven themselves to be real champions of small business,” said NFIB President and CEO Brad Close.