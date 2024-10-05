Blake Dowling: Ready for the storm — calm before, chaos after

Last week, following our sales meeting on Monday, the NOAA National Hurricane Center put Tallahassee in the crosshairs of Hurricane Helene. It did not change their forecast until it was just a few hours away from landfall.

We all know about the devastation everywhere besides Tallahassee; I am very thankful for some local resources that predicted an easterly shift, giving some hope.

That shift did not help our neighbors, but it was an excellent way to report the available data.

Why is it so hard to get the path, time, and trajectory forecasts without a bunch of drama and narrative?

It’s a Florida mystery.

Two meteorologists will shoot it to you straight, so tune in next time.

Casanova Nurse from WTXL started talking on air about an eastern shift around 3:30 EST on the day of the storm. Skip Foster, former editor of the Tallahassee Democrat (who provides great storm info via Facebook), predicted a similar trajectory. Thank you both.

I will let others comment on their forecasting at NHC, but from a tech point of view, this website brings back imagery of Creed, Bill Clinton, Napster, and all things 1999.

As our communities recover, we need to review how to be more prepared for the next storm.

Is it time to add electric cars to the standard hurricane prep list? The list includes food and water for several days (or longer), a change of clothes, and medicines.

Should it include moving your electric car to a safer place, far away from your house and belongings?

Lithium-ion batteries and salt water from storm surges can react badly, starting a fire or an explosion. Making matters worse, electric fires are also very difficult to put out.

So, keep those vehicles away from combustibles.

As for tech, there’s a small piece of good news. If you are trapped without cell service in a storm or other natural disaster, you can use your iPhone to connect to a satellite and text for help.

See how it works and how to be prepared here.

Another option is to get a satellite internet connection at home.

My friend Garrett Lucas is in a similar situation outside Ashville. If you make that investment, as he did, you will not regret it. After a significant storm, few know when the area will restore regular internet, power and other services.

In many cases, like Ashville, the roads are gone. Literally.

Prayers with you and Rebecca for a safe recovery in the area.

I added a solar phone charger to my hurricane supply checklist. Availability of a phone can be the difference between having news or not, being able to ask for help, and (for less than $50) you can pick one up. Also, have a hidden key for your home ready for emergencies; one of the craziest stories I heard (that did not involve catastrophic destruction) was a friend in St. Pete who locked himself out of his house at the peak of the storm — and his two kids were sleeping inside.

He rode out the storm on his patio; everyone was OK.

Next, there are the inevitable post-storm criminal activities — unscrupulous vendors and con artists come out of the woodwork to try and rip us off when we are most vulnerable.

Jeanne and I were out for a walk over the weekend, and I saw a sketchy pickup driving through our neighborhood with a small sign for a tree service company in Georgia. The easiest way to spot con artists is that they demand a cash deposit (or full prepayment) before getting an “appointment.” Avoid those companies, find a reputable company — like Miller’s Tree Service in Tallahassee — and have their number ready when needed. We reached out to them post-Helene, and they were responsive as usual.

As for cybercrime, a typical post-storm attack will be an email or text asking for donations to a fake charity to help those impacted. The best way to avoid scammers is to not click the link or respond to the text (or phone call). Instead, go directly to that organization’s real website to show your support.

Hackers may register a fake domain that looks like the actual charitable organization or spoof caller ID names, so be safe and on the lookout.

Helene’s death toll has passed 100 as of this writing; millions remain without power, and many more are still missing.

As we look toward October’s storms, let’s review our revised hurricane checklist, evacuate when mandated, pray for those who lost everything, and provide help wherever possible.

Let’s end with a special note to Peter Schorsch, publisher of Florida Politics, whose home and neighborhood were severely impacted by the storm. After the storm, he took time during his recovery to list how you can help those in the storm’s path.

Thank you, Peter; our prayers are with you and your community.

Let’s get to it and help your neighbors however you can.

We are all in this together.