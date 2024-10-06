October 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline extended as new storm bears down on Gulf Coast
The roof of a Sunoco gas station sits on its side outside of Perry, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after Hurricane Helene slammed the West coast of Florida Friday, Thursday night. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

Drew DixonOctober 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County to open sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Milton

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County gives out free sandbags as experts warn to prepare for Hurricane Milton

HURRICANE HELENE WUFT (24)
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody officially extends price gouging hotline in light of new storm heading for Florida.

Barely three weeks after initiating Florida’s price gouging hotline to help nail retailers who jack up costs during a state of emergency, Attorney General Ashley Moody is extending that measure.

The hotline was initiated Sept. 23 in anticipation of Hurricane Helene when Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm which would make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area Sept. 26. But that hotline service and mechanism has not been rescinded since because of a massive recovery following the hit the state took from the massive storm.

Moody announced Sunday that hotline will remain activated now that DeSantis again declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties as what is now Tropical Storm Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to grow to a hurricane before it slams Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday into Thursday.

“Tropical Storm Milton is expected to rapidly strengthen as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward areas in our state that have already experienced tremendous flooding and damage from Hurricane Helene. We are extending Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to help Floridians prepare for this new challenge. I’m urging everyone to monitor weather reports, get preparations in place and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida,” Moody said in a Sunday news release.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for retailers in the state to artificially jack up prices on essential products or goods once a state of emergency has been declared for any county in the state that falls under that state of emergency. Anyone who suspects a retailer is gouging customers at the cash register can report them at a state website established by the State Attorney’s Office. Florida residents can also place a telephone call to 1(866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) to report suspected retailers.

State officials have also established a separate website under the Attorney General’s Office that explains how price gouging works. Anyone found guilty of price gouging is subject to civil penalties up to $1,000 per offense.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more