Department of Health prepares special needs shelters, encourages preregistration ahead of Milton

The Department of Health (DOH) has prepared special needs shelters in areas that could be impacted by Hurricane Milton. Any residents who expect that they may need such facilities should register online immediately, officials said.

Accommodations will be made for those evacuated who have disabilities or special medical needs, but who do not require hospitalization. DOH has established a Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry for individuals to input specific information once they set up an account with the state.

That will allow local emergency management officials in every impacted county to provide assistance more efficiently in the event of an emergency.

Information in the state registry will be given to emergency officials, who in turn will provide information to registered individuals regarding evacuations and the sheltering options in an area that can accommodate individuals’ specific needs.

That could be crucial as Milton threatens most of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger on Wednesday evening.

The state also advises that anyone with special needs should take specific precautions ahead of the storm and prepare a hurricane kit with a list of their medications, including dosages, and a 30-day supply of medication.

The kit should include any vital medical equipment, particularly for those dependent on oxygen or who require machines that need constant electricity. Backup electrical sources should also be part of the kits.

Those who could end up in special needs shelters should also prepare for any special dietary needs by bringing proper food or supplements.

Individuals also should have basic personal items including identification, insurance, emergency contacts and contact information for a primary care provider.

Health care providers in need of information from the registry are encouraged to contact DOH through a dedicated email.

Officials advise providing information as early as possible.