October 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Department of Health prepares special needs shelters, encourages preregistration ahead of Milton
Special Needs Shelters. Image via Hillsborough County Department of Health.

Jacob OglesOctober 7, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Department of Health sends cease and desist letter to TV station over abortion ad

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Regular public transit in Hillsborough, Pinellas to be suspended Tuesday afternoon ahead of Milton

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

sns-shelter
The state also recommends that individuals prepare a 30-day medication supply and necessary equipment.

The Department of Health (DOH) has prepared special needs shelters in areas that could be impacted by Hurricane Milton. Any residents who expect that they may need such facilities should register online immediately, officials said.

Accommodations will be made for those evacuated who have disabilities or special medical needs, but who do not require hospitalization. DOH has established a Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry for individuals to input specific information once they set up an account with the state.

That will allow local emergency management officials in every impacted county to provide assistance more efficiently in the event of an emergency.

Information in the state registry will be given to emergency officials, who in turn will provide information to registered individuals regarding evacuations and the sheltering options in an area that can accommodate individuals’ specific needs.

That could be crucial as Milton threatens most of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger on Wednesday evening.

The state also advises that anyone with special needs should take specific precautions ahead of the storm and prepare a hurricane kit with a list of their medications, including dosages, and a 30-day supply of medication.

The kit should include any vital medical equipment, particularly for those dependent on oxygen or who require machines that need constant electricity. Backup electrical sources should also be part of the kits.

Those who could end up in special needs shelters should also prepare for any special dietary needs by bringing proper food or supplements.

Individuals also should have basic personal items including identification, insurance, emergency contacts and contact information for a primary care provider.

Health care providers in need of information from the registry are encouraged to contact DOH through a dedicated email.

Officials advise providing information as early as possible.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMilton on verge of Category 5 strength, hurricane warning issued around Lake O

nextPinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

One comment

  • forsaken

    October 7, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    I essentially make about $9,000-$13,000 every month on the web. It’s sufficient to serenely supplant my old employments pay, particularly considering I just work around 10-13 hours every week from home. I was stunned how simple it was after I attempted it duplicate underneath web…..
     
    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories