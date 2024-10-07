October 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 7, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Department of Health sends cease and desist letter to TV station over abortion ad

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Regular public transit in Hillsborough, Pinellas to be suspended Tuesday afternoon ahead of Milton

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Department of Health prepares special needs shelters, encourages preregistration ahead of Milton

Shelter Image
Widespread evacuation orders are anticipated later Monday.

Pinellas County has opened six emergency shelters in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Milton. The shelters opened at noon in Largo, St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor, Clearwater and Dunedin.

The county has also extended its mandatory evacuation to special needs residents in evacuation zones A, B and C. A mandatory evacuation order was already in place for health care-related facilities in those zones. Officials are expected to issue mandatory evacuations for all residents in zones A, B and C later Monday, according to the Department of Emergency Management.

Shelters are open at the following locations:

— Largo High School: General population and pet friendly, located at 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo.

— Gibbs High School: General population and pet friendly, located at 850 34th St. S. in St. Pete.

— Palm Harbor University High School: General population, pet friendly and special needs, located at 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor. Special needs evacuees should report to building 19.

— Dunedin Highland Middle School: Special needs, located at 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin.

— Oak Grove Middle School: Special needs, located at 1370 S. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater.

While the county has not issued a mandatory evacuation order for special needs residents in zones D and E, officials recommend evacuation due to risk of extended power outages and/or water outages.

Bus transportation will begin for special needs residents who preregistered with the county first. Those who did not preregister can call the county information center at 727-464-4333. Residents needing assistance who are deaf or hard of hearing can communicate with county staff through an online chat portal.

The county reminds residents who are evacuating to shelters not run by the county that they need not travel hundreds of miles to safety. Staying with friends or family outside of evacuation zones can be a safe option.

County officials also warn those who are leaving the county that they should be prepared to not be able to return to the peninsula for several days, or possibly longer, if the storm compromises bridges and other routes.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDepartment of Health prepares special needs shelters, encourages preregistration ahead of Milton

nextRegular public transit in Hillsborough, Pinellas to be suspended Tuesday afternoon ahead of Milton

One comment

  • forsaken

    October 7, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    I essentially make about $9,000-$13,000 every month on the web. It’s sufficient to serenely supplant my old employments pay, particularly considering I just work around 10-13 hours every week from home. I was stunned how simple it was after I attempted it duplicate underneath web…..
     
    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories