Pinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

Pinellas County has opened six emergency shelters in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Milton. The shelters opened at noon in Largo, St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor, Clearwater and Dunedin.

The county has also extended its mandatory evacuation to special needs residents in evacuation zones A, B and C. A mandatory evacuation order was already in place for health care-related facilities in those zones. Officials are expected to issue mandatory evacuations for all residents in zones A, B and C later Monday, according to the Department of Emergency Management.

Shelters are open at the following locations:

— Largo High School: General population and pet friendly, located at 410 Missouri Ave. in Largo.

— Gibbs High School: General population and pet friendly, located at 850 34th St. S. in St. Pete.

— Palm Harbor University High School: General population, pet friendly and special needs, located at 1900 Omaha St. in Palm Harbor. Special needs evacuees should report to building 19.

— Dunedin Highland Middle School: Special needs, located at 70 Patricia Ave. in Dunedin.

— Oak Grove Middle School: Special needs, located at 1370 S. Belcher Rd. in Clearwater.

While the county has not issued a mandatory evacuation order for special needs residents in zones D and E, officials recommend evacuation due to risk of extended power outages and/or water outages.

Bus transportation will begin for special needs residents who preregistered with the county first. Those who did not preregister can call the county information center at 727-464-4333. Residents needing assistance who are deaf or hard of hearing can communicate with county staff through an online chat portal.

The county reminds residents who are evacuating to shelters not run by the county that they need not travel hundreds of miles to safety. Staying with friends or family outside of evacuation zones can be a safe option.

County officials also warn those who are leaving the county that they should be prepared to not be able to return to the peninsula for several days, or possibly longer, if the storm compromises bridges and other routes.