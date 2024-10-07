October 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Regular public transit in Hillsborough, Pinellas to be suspended Tuesday afternoon ahead of Milton
Image via PSTA

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 7, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Department of Health sends cease and desist letter to TV station over abortion ad

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Department of Health prepares special needs shelters, encourages preregistration ahead of Milton

SunRunner
Officials will offer guidance in the days ahead about when service will be restored.

Public transit agencies in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will suspend regular service Tuesday ahead of anticipated impacts of Hurricane Milton.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere along the Florida peninsula, including the possibility of a Tampa Bay area landfall.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will suspend its service beginning at noon on Tuesday, while the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will suspend its service at 2 p.m.

HART said in an announcement that the service suspension “reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety of our community.” The suspension applies to all HART bus routes and the TECO Line Streetcar.

Updates on when service will be restored will be on the agency’s Facebook, Instagram and X accounts. Customers may also call HART customer service for more information at 813-254-4278.

PSTA is suspending all of its routes beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, including the Jolley Trolley and Looper.

Fares on PSTA bus routes will remain fare-free until service stops.

PSTA administrative offices are closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The agency has not yet provided an estimated timeline for resuming regular service. The agency said it will continue updating media on the status of service. Information will also be updated on PSTA’s Ride PSTA Facebook and X pages. Riders can also get information by calling the PSTA info line at 727-540-1900.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPinellas County opens 6 emergency shelters ahead of Milton

nextDepartment of Health sends cease and desist letter to TV station over abortion ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories