Regular public transit in Hillsborough, Pinellas to be suspended Tuesday afternoon ahead of Milton

Public transit agencies in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will suspend regular service Tuesday ahead of anticipated impacts of Hurricane Milton.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere along the Florida peninsula, including the possibility of a Tampa Bay area landfall.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will suspend its service beginning at noon on Tuesday, while the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will suspend its service at 2 p.m.

HART said in an announcement that the service suspension “reflects our commitment to ensuring the safety of our community.” The suspension applies to all HART bus routes and the TECO Line Streetcar.

Updates on when service will be restored will be on the agency’s Facebook, Instagram and X accounts. Customers may also call HART customer service for more information at 813-254-4278.

PSTA is suspending all of its routes beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, including the Jolley Trolley and Looper.

Fares on PSTA bus routes will remain fare-free until service stops.

PSTA administrative offices are closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The agency has not yet provided an estimated timeline for resuming regular service. The agency said it will continue updating media on the status of service. Information will also be updated on PSTA’s Ride PSTA Facebook and X pages. Riders can also get information by calling the PSTA info line at 727-540-1900.