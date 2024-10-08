October 8, 2024
Pinellas, Hillsborough County schools extend closures through Friday
Image via AP.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

school closed
Both Districts had already closed through Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

Pinellas and Hillsborough County schools have extended closures through Friday, the Districts announced Tuesday.

The Districts had previously canceled classes Monday through Wednesday, with guidance that additional closures were possible depending on Hurricane Milton’s trajectory, timing and strength.

As of Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. the storm is still projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area as a major hurricane, but the timing of landfall has been moved back, from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.

Pinellas County is using five school properties for public shelters, with the option to open additional sites if necessary. Hillsborough County is using nine schools for emergency shelters.

Evacuation orders in both counties have been issued for residents in zones A, B and C, as well as for mobile homes.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor

