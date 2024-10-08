WUCF shares tips on how to talk to kids about Milton

As Florida children are evacuated or bunker down at home, Central Florida’s PBS station is sharing resources on how to talk to kids about Hurricane Milton.

The WUCF clips are inspired by Fred Rogers, the beloved children’s TV star, who famously went to Winter Park’s Rollins College. So his ties to Central Florida run deep.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” Rogers said once.

And WUCF is sharing YouTube clips from “Meet the Helpers” that showcase different jobs that are even more important during hurricanes.

Students can learn about a real meteorologist, a line worker, a public service worker, a 911 operator and a paramedic, as well as a kid helper.

“With the storm approaching and schools closing, children may have a lot of big feelings and fear,” said Jennifer Cook, WUCF Executive Director. “These resources help families and our youngest learners cope with scary situations and respond to crises, not just with information but in ways that empower children to become helpers, too.”

Other WUCF clips give advice to parents on how to talk to kids about emergencies.

“When something scary happens in our community, young children can feel the impact even without being personally involved,” one video says.

Parents should talk about “big feelings.”

“Young children might feel a lot of different emotions all at the same time. Explain what happened using age appropriate words, let children ask questions and learn about the answers together,” the video says, urging parents to talk about checking in on friends and neighbors with their children to show how everyone can care for each other.

Other resources included printable thank you postcards that kids can color and send to first responders after the storm, as well as a feelings journal.

“Meet the Helpers” was designed to teach young people about emergencies.

“Created in partnership with subject-matter experts from the University of Central Florida’s College of Community Innovation & Education and Nicholson School of Communication, ‘Meet the Helpers’ brings together best practices in early childhood development and risk communications,” the station said in a press release.