October 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis warns Milton looters could meet shooters in ‘Second Amendment state’

A.G. GancarskiOctober 8, 20242min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project targets Donald Trump with abortion ad featuring a dying daughter

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

WUCF shares tips on how to talk to kids about Milton

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Pinellas, Hillsborough County schools extend closures through Friday

guns maine ap
'You don't know what's behind that door.'

Another hurricane brings another unambiguous assertion of Floridians’ right to self-defense from the state’s Governor.

“If you think you’re going to go in and loot, you got another thing coming,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a briefing at the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

“If you go into somebody’s house after the storm passes, think that you’re going to be able to commit crimes, you’re going to get in really serious trouble. And quite frankly, you don’t know what’s behind that door in a Second Amendment state.”

Variations of this theme are a staple of storm press conferences for DeSantis, and Hurricane Milton continues the tradition familiar to Floridians who were around for 2023’s Hurricane Idalia and 2022’s Hurricane Ian.

“This part of Florida, you’ve got a lot of advocates and some proponents of the Second Amendment. And I’ve seen signs in different people’s yards in the past after these disasters, and I would say it’s probably here, ‘You loot, we shoot.’ You never know what’s behind that door,” DeSantis said in Perry in 2023.

Speaking near Fort Myers in the leveled community of Matlacha in 2022, he told a similar story.

“They boarded up all the businesses, and there are people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWUCF shares tips on how to talk to kids about Milton

nextLincoln Project targets Donald Trump with abortion ad featuring a dying daughter

4 comments

  • Joe

    October 8, 2024 at 9:40 am

    How cute, Tiny D is miming Tiny-Crowds Trump’s tough guy act: “When the looting starts, the sh–ting starts!”
    Aspiring dictators would look up to him, if only they didn’t have to look down to see the Lil Guv.

    Reply

    • Tom

      October 8, 2024 at 9:55 am

      The damned hurricane is not even here yet and he’s starting with the culture war stuff already. What a clown.

      Reply

  • A Day without Desantis

    October 8, 2024 at 10:11 am

    The hurricane has room to grow,it has not gotten over the second stage such as the eyewall replacement stage ,that intensify before landfall Google Hurricane Eyewall Replacement Cycle

    Reply

  • Stupid

    October 8, 2024 at 10:14 am

    He wants violence. He wants looters so they can shoot. Disgusting

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Pinellas County expands mandatory evacuations to residents in zones A, B, C and mobile homes

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more