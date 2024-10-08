Lincoln Project targets Donald Trump with abortion ad featuring a dying daughter

The Lincoln Project is targeting Donald Trump in a new, emotional abortion rights ad that depicts a dying, pregnant woman pleading to her father to protect her reproductive rights.

Within three hours Tuesday morning, the ad had more 26,000 views on YouTube.

“Donald Trump bragged about getting rid of Roe v. Wade, he propped up ultra-conservative lawmakers who’ve inflicted criminal penalties for doctors providing lifesaving treatments. This is not hyperbole, women are dying,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins in a statement. “How could you tell your daughter you love her and will have her back always and then cast a vote for Trump and Project 2025?”

The ad, called “Daisy,” begins with a woman saying, “It didn’t need to end this way, dad,” as she dies in the hospital.

She then sees flashbacks of her life featuring sports, high school and college.

“I could always count on you,” the woman says to her father. “But it turned out he was more important,” she adds, while footage rolls of Trump bragging about appointing conservative Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

A TV talking head next says, “Each one of those abortion bans includes strict legal rules, rules that are designed to be impossible to comply with. How does a mother who is dying in a hospital bed, get to a courthouse to prove to a Judge that she’s dying?”

The ad’s finale is the dying woman saying, “You knew what he’d do. You knew his politics would end my freedom, my rights. You choose hate over me.”

The ad comes as abortion plays a major political issue as voters will decide the country’s next President.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have consistently messaged on the issue against Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

In addition, several states — including Florida — have abortion rights initiatives on the Nov. 5 ballot. Florida’s Amendment 4 seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee that sponsored the citizen-led effort to get abortion rights on the ballot, is facing pushback from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is leveraging state resources to fight against Amendment 4.

The Department of Health sent cease and desist letters to TV stations last week that are playing a new Amendment 4 ad featuring a Tampa woman with brain cancer who needed to get an abortion to save her life. The Department threatened the TV stations with criminal charges for playing the ads.

The opposition to Amendment 4 argues the initiative is too extreme and was written vaguely. They also say Florida’s six-week abortion ban has exceptions for rape and incest victims, and to save the mother’s life.

Reproductive rights freedom advocates counter that Florida’s abortion ban is a near ban since the state requires victims to get written documentation of the crimes against them — a cruel and sometimes challenging hoop to jump through. Meanwhile, many don’t know they are pregnant until after six weeks, when it’s too late.