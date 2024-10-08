Mandatory evacuation order issued for Florida’s historic home, St. Augustine, as Milton approaches

After many counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast issued mandatory evacuations for areas near the water due to encroaching Hurricane Milton, more Atlantic Coast counties are following suit.

St. Johns County is the latest east coast area to issue orders telling residents to depart before Milton is expected to head their way, possibly Thursday morning.

St. Johns County officials issued the mandatory evacuation order midday Tuesday and targeted the evacuations for areas near the ocean and rivers. The county, home to tourist hot spots such as St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beach, is also preparing hurricane shelters to house people who may not be able to leave the area.

“St. Johns County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents and visitors in Evacuation Zone A (along coastal and river areas), Zone B, and Zone F (South of State Road 206) effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, due to the imminent threat posed by Hurricane Milton,” a news release said.

“This includes the entire city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach, and residents living on waterfront properties or in flood-prone areas. Residents living in boats, RVs, mobile homes, and low-lying flood-prone areas are also required to evacuate.”

St. Augustine, home to some of the most prized historical tourist attractions in Florida, has seen radical damage to businesses and historical sites in recent years. Hurricanes in both 2016 and 2017 forced water from the Matanzas River over sea walls in downtown. The historic district, filled with restaurants, shops and historical sites, was literally underwater for days. It was accessible by boat only for extended periods of time and it took those businesses months to recover from the flood damage.

While the official evacuation order doesn’t begin until 8 a.m. Wednesday in St. Johns County, officials said that given the potential wreckage that could come with Hurricane Milton, residents should consider heading out of town if they are not going to go to government-run shelters.

“Residents in these evacuation zones who do not intend to utilize a St. Johns County storm shelter should leave as soon as possible to avoid unexpected traffic delays,” a news release said.

Even in North Florida, major interstates are already choked with motorists fleeing the path of Hurricane Milton, which was a Category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make landfall between Tampa and Fort Myers late Wednesday.

St. Johns County has already designated the storm shelters that will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday. They include:

— Special medical needs: Freedom Crossing Academy, 1365 Shetland Drive, St. Johns.

— Pet friendly: South Woods Elementary School, 4750 State Road 206 West, Elkton.

— General population: Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West, St. Augustine.

St. Johns County has activated an Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline which will also arrange transportation for residents who need it. The hotline number is 904-824-5550.

For those who will utilize the public hurricane shelters, officials issued a list of reminders for supplies that can be taken to those shelters including:

— At least a five-day supply of medications, insulin, and a cooler if you are diabetic.

— Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies.

— Extra clothing, eyeglasses.

— Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

— Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair and chaise lounge.

— Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener.

— Personal identification and important papers.