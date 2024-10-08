Delegation for 10.8.24: Milton blows — 13th & Park — cash crunch — whistleblowers

Another disaster brews

A third major hurricane in as many months is moving across the Gulf toward Florida’s west coast. Florida’s congressional delegation members are working with officials to prepare for Hurricane Milton and are also monitoring the storm’s aftermath.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott wrote to President Joe Biden asking him to issue an emergency declaration in 51 counties in Florida.

Biden did that Monday, approving a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Currently, Milton is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast,” the letter reads.

“Milton’s anticipated strong winds, torrential rains, and devastating storm surge are likely to wreak havoc across much of Florida. Although our state is familiar with the dangers posed by hurricanes, this major hurricane approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast that recently endured severe impacts from major Hurricane Helene, rendering them particularly vulnerable to catastrophic effects from this approaching storm.”

The Senators said it is critical that Florida access federal aid as quickly as possible. Rubio later noted that Milton’s forecast path resembles some of the most dangerous scenarios the state has braced for in the past.

“Several years ago, I asked (the National Hurricane Center) to show me what the worst-case storm hitting Florida would look like,” Florida’s senior Senator posted. “What they showed me back then is almost identical to the Milton forecast now.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts Milton will make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Thursday morning as a major hurricane, meaning it will be at least Category 3 strength. However, with a near-record low central pressure, the storm will likely have stronger winds when it reaches shore. A cone of uncertainty spans a vast chunk of west Florida, but models mostly point to it crossing over Tampa Bay.

Officials recommended residents remain methodical as they prepare for or evacuate from the storm.

“Tampa Bay, you know the drill,” posted Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat. “Take the time … to get prepared for Hurricane Milton. Because we’re still recovering from Helene, let’s remember to be patient and listen to alerts sent out by officials. We’ll get through this together!”

13th & Park

A Ballard Partners podcast continued monitoring critical elections nationwide and launched its third season this week. The latest installment of “13th & Park” includes interviews from seven swing-state journalists, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, and baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

“’13th & Park’ provides a balanced, bipartisan forum for leaders and influencers working to impact the world around them,” said Ballard Partners President Brian Ballard. “We’re thrilled with the response to this digital channel because it shows a real appetite for this kind of programming and open conversation.”

Last season’s show included interviews with eight Senators, current and former Governors, Hollywood producers, journalists and authors, and an array of international guests.

“We’re excited to kick off our third full season with such a timely lineup of influential voices,” said Adam Goodman, Partner and host of 13th & Park. “From government and politics to sports and entertainment, there will be something for every taste and interest out there.”

Funding fight

A struggle continues between congressional leadership and Biden over whether lawmakers should return to Washington in light of the storms. Speaker Mike Johnson, for his part, said lawmakers freed up $20 billion in immediate funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of a budget deal last month, which should be enough.

“They are scrambling to cover their egregious errors and mistakes,” Johnson told Fox News. “And there’s an effort to blame others or blame circumstances when this is just purely a lack of leadership and response.”

The White House said that addressing Hurricane Milton will be no problem regardless of the funding battle in Washington.

“FEMA has sufficient funding to support the response to Hurricane Milton and continued response to Hurricane Helene — including funding to support first responders and provide immediate assistance to disaster survivors,” reads a statement from the White House.

“The administration has been in touch with the State of Florida and localities along the likely path of impact to ensure needs are met in advance of the storm, and the federal government is fully prepared to support affected communities wherever and whenever needed.”

Notably, members of Florida’s delegation from both sides of the political aisle have called for additional funding for FEMA.

Republicans tend to blame Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Federal disaster relief has historically been a lifeline during hurricanes — yet it’s evident that Chuck Schumer is single-handedly hindering the delivery of the much-needed relief that Floridians rightly deserve,” posted Rep. Greg Steube on X.

Phone tag

Much of the recent communication between Florida and the Biden administration has been about perceived missed connections.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, tried to call DeSantis Monday to check in ahead of Hurricane Milton. The Governor’s staff told media outlets that DeSantis ignored the call because it was deemed “political,” but he told reporters he didn’t know Harris called.

“Playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations — these are the height of emergency situations — is just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship,” Harris told a press gaggle.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, DeSantis took issue with the Vice President’s claim.

“She has no role in this process,” DeSantis said, saying Harris “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts.

Of note, late Monday, White House pool reports showed DeSantis connected with Biden, who had separate calls with DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The reports said Biden encouraged DeSantis to call him directly about further storm response or recovery needs.

Ag after Helene

Of course, many portions of the state continue to recover from Hurricane Helene. That storm made landfall in the Big Bend on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 storm, and hundreds in Perry and Steinhatchee remain without power still; storm surge impacted the Gulf Coast far south.

Members of the delegation said the impacts on Florida’s agriculture industry and food supply chain could be significant. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, co-led a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack seeking immediate attention from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), including deployment of the Farm Service Agency strike teams.

“We urge the Risk Management Agency (RMA) to collaborate with local stakeholders and utilize regional rainfall data to ensure more accurate assessments for damage and crop insurance claims,” the letter reads. “Finally, we request that USDA disaster aid be provided to affected states through block grants. This will allow states the flexibility to administer relief tailored to the specific needs of their producers and communities. These actions will be critical to ensuring a swift and effective recovery for our agricultural communities.”

The letter was co-signed by 14 other lawmakers, nine from Florida: Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Laurel Lee, Cory Mills, Mike Waltz and Dan Webster.

Meanwhile, Rubio met with the Florida Farm Bureau this weekend, where industry leaders discussed the storm’s impact on producers, farmers, and growers in rural parts of the state.

Whistleblower defense

In news unrelated to the weather, Rep. Matt Gaetz rushed to the defense of an auditor under fire in the Homeland Security Department this week.

The integrity committee of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency issued a report this week that heavily criticized Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. The report accuses the agency watchdog of being “engaged in conduct undermining the independence or integrity reasonably expected of his position.”

It prompted Democratic leaders, including House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin and House Homeland Security Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, to demand that Biden terminate Cuffari.

But Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, suggested that would be wrong and politically foolish.

“You have independent oversight over the nerve center of the D.C. swamp, and the knives are out for you. I am very concerned that Vice President Harris and others who want to cover-up the open border and the assassination attempts on former President Trump will be calling for your firing and privately leaning on President Biden to remove you,” Gaetz wrote in a letter to Cuffari.

“I am confident the Vice President would love to have the President remove you before the election, or in the lame duck period, politically the best time to effectuate such a coup. The bureaucracy is trying to give them a fig leaf to get away with it and to pretend it is anything other than a cover-up.”

Ballot access

Will Hispanic voters face obstacles at the ballot box next month?

Rep. Darren Soto, Vice Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, hosted leaders from the Biden administration and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for a special roundtable on voting rights issues. The Kissimmee Democrat said all levels of election officials must cooperate to ensure access to voting booths.

“It is crucial that we address the pressing barriers that hinder Latino communities’ access to the ballot,” Soto said.

“From making it harder to vote to widespread dissemination of misinformation/disinformation to gerrymandering, language obstacles, and other forms of voter suppression, these challenges disproportionately affect Hispanic voters. We must foster collaboration across federal, state, and local levels to protect voting rights. By taking meaningful action, we can empower local communities and ensure that every Latino voice is heard and respected in our democracy.”

The event touched on issues from gerrymandering to language barriers and Spanish-language misinformation campaigns. Soto represents Central Florida’s only Hispanic-performing district.

Jeffries suggested that the high stakes of the Presidential Election made voter participation by Hispanic voters all the more important.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are abandoning democracy and doubling and tripling down on Trump’s Project 2025,” Jeffries said. “Which is why, at the very top of our governing agenda, as soon as we get the opportunity to do so early in the next Congress, we are committed to moving both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act so we can end the era of voter suppression in America once and for all.”

​​Tops with shops

This Summer, the National Retail Federation (NRF) spotlighted its Heroes of Main Street award, with members of the Florida delegation proving to be the business group’s top-choice picks. This year’s NRF Heroes of Main Street list included Sens. Rubio and Scott.

Additionally, 14 House Republicans from Florida made the list, including Reps. Bean, Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Donalds, Dunn, Franklin, Carlos Giménez, Lee, John Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar, Steube and Webster.

“The retail industry directly impacts every congressional district in the United States, providing goods, services and American jobs,” said NRF Executive Vice President of Government Relations David French.

Lawmakers touted the honor.

“Retail has a tremendous impact on Florida’s economy, driving over $350 billion in economic activity and directly supporting 2.3 million jobs,” said Webster, a Clermont Republican. “As a small-business owner myself, I know firsthand the challenges that small businesses face on a daily basis. I’m committed to being a voice for Main Street and advocating for policies that will get government off the backs of hardworking Americans and allow them to pursue success.”

Tarheel taunt

When Donald Trump bad-mouthed the federal response to Hurricane Helene at a North Carolina event, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna hosted a Q&A onstage. From there, the St. Petersburg Republican asserted that FEMA had selectively withheld aid for Republican-leaning communities.

According to NC Newsline, Luna told voters in the swing state that federal authorities had “intentionally not helped out residents” because “it’s red communities impacted.”

The St. Petersburg Republican notably represents a swing district, where Democratic challenger Whitney Fox is the sole Florida candidate in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program. Locally, she has notably lobbied for federal aid alongside officials, including Democratic Tampa Mayor Castor.

Democratic challenger Whitney Fox, for her part, voiced irritation that Luna had left the state between hurricanes.

“Why is Luna at a rally in NC when she should be focused on helping her own constituents in FL devastated by Hurricane Helene?” she posted on X. “Do your job and do better.”

But Fox notably evacuated the Tampa Bay area with her family ahead of Milton’s landfall.

Remembering Oct. 7

Monday marked a year since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on civilian neighborhoods and a music festival in Israel, where Hamas terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and took hostage 254 others, of whom more than 100 remain in captivity.

Many members of the Florida delegation offered somber but supportive comments about the attack and ongoing hostilities that followed it, including a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents — already at a record high before the attack — in its aftermath.

Rubio called Oct. 7 “the darkest day for Jews since the Holocaust” and condemned Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups in the region for their continued attacks on Israel. Scott, Florida’s junior Senator and former two-term Governor, participated in a “Floridians Against Antisemitism” roundtable with Jewish leaders at Florida Atlantic University. He later called for the return of all hostages in an X post.

Most Florida Representatives reflected on the grave anniversary. Among them were Republicans Bean, Cammack, Díaz-Balart, Giménez, Lee, Brian Mast, Salazar, Waltz and Webster, along with Democrats Lois Frankel, Jared Moskowitz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Others may have planned to issue statements but diverted their attention toward preparing for Hurricane Milton’s expected impact Wednesday.

Frankel announced she was co-introducing a bipartisan measure to condemn the attack with Wilson, who said she has met with hostage families and wore blue every Wednesday in solidarity with those who remain in captivity.

“Enough is enough,” Wilson said. “Today, we mourn those we’ve lost and redouble our efforts to free ALL the hostages.”

Giménez said he is concerned about worsening tensions in and around Israel, noting Iran recently launched the most significant missile attack in history against a U.S. ally.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to be weak,” he said, “and as a result has emboldened foreign adversaries to attack freedom-loving citizens and threaten with death our leaders and allies.”

Abstinence agenda?

Every Democrat in Florida’s congressional delegation said sex ed needs to return to school.

Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic co-Chair of the delegation, led a letter to DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. The lawmakers take issue with new state guidelines that require abstinence-only education.

“Your Administration’s unclear guidance and delayed, improper reviews of approved sexual education curriculums prevent students from making informed, healthy decisions about their sexual health,” the letter reads.

“Abstinence-only programs have been consistently proven ineffective, damaging to students’ health and discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community. This directive is another extremist attack on evidence-based, data-driven policies.”

The letter also slams the parental rights in education statute, derided as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, for apparently driving the initiative.

“Contrary to your claims, this law does not give parents more rights regarding their child’s education,” the letter states. “Instead, it takes power from local educators and parents to decide the best educational materials for their students, and instead hands it to Tallahassee political appointees averse to science, facts or public health data.”

Diaz responded online by talking about the weather.

“Not a single signatory of this letter has contacted the Department to inquire about how kids are faring after the storm, how school re-openings are going, or what they might do to help,” he posted on X. “The message is clear: Democrats only care about your kids being in school if they can indoctrinate them.”

On this day

Oct. 8, 1998 — “House initiates Bill Clinton impeachment inquiry” via POLITICO — In sending the case forward, the House Judiciary Committee relied heavily on a four-year investigation into Clinton and his wife Hillary’s alleged involvement in several scandals, including improper Arkansas real estate deals, suspected fundraising violations, claims of sexual harassment and accusations of cronyism involving the firing of White House travel agents. The independent prosecutor, Kenneth Starr, also probed an extramarital affair between Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. As part of a sexual harassment lawsuit, the President had denied having the affair. When Clinton invoked executive privilege, Starr charged the President with obstruction of justice, ultimately forcing him to testify before a grand jury.

Oct. 8, 1775 — “Council of generals decides to bar slaves, free Blacks from Continental Army” via Legal Legacy — George Washington met with his Chiefs of Staff to consider, among other things, the question of “whether it would be advisable to enlist any Negroes in the new army or whether there should be a distinction between such as are slaves and those who are free.” The vote was against Negro slaves unanimously and against the use of free Negroes by a large majority. This stand was in line with the position of the Committee of Safety and the Continental Congress. On the following Nov. 12, Washington issued an order to this effect.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski and Jesse Scheckner.