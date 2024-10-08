October 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Electric mobilizes its largest response effort ever ahead of Milton
Image via TECO.

Peter SchorschOctober 8, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Democratic Party infighting leads to Committee Chair’s ouster

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

All South Florida School Districts to close for Hurricane Milton impact

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Evacuation woes ahead of Hurricane Milton: Heavy traffic, limited gas, sold-out hotels

tampa electric power outage hurricane ian
The company is ready as Milton closes in on the Gulf Coast.

Tampa Electric (TECO) has 5,000 workers ready to go to help restore power following Hurricane Milton.

TECO is bringing in workers from other states, including distant locations such as Texas and Minnesota, a move necessitated by the many workers still in other Southern states responding to damage from Helene.

Milton is projected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday overnight.

“Hurricane Milton is expected to cause significant destruction across the region, leading to a longer restoration process than we’ve experienced in the past,” said Archie Collins, TECO President and CEO.

“We urge our customers to prioritize their safety. We will get through this together, but it will require patience, teamwork and determination. Our commitment to our customers is that we will work tirelessly to restore power safely and as quickly as possible after the storm. Please stay safe.”

Milton remains an incredibly powerful storm as it moves over the Gulf, and that will cause power problems once it makes landfall.

“Tampa Electric anticipates widespread and prolonged outages throughout its service territory because of the forecasted intensity of Milton at landfall and the risk of a catastrophic storm surge,” read a release from TECO. “Residents are urged to prepare and consider backup power arrangements, especially those who rely on electricity for health needs.”

The company also released a list of safety tips residents should follow before, during and after the storm:

— If evacuating, especially due to flooding risk, the company recommends turning off electricity at the main breaker while the home is still dry. This helps protect the electrical system from damage, supports personal safety, and improves restoration time.

— Please do not turn off natural gas service at the meter. Natural gas appliances have safety valves that will shut off the flow of natural gas automatically if the pilot light goes out.

— Unplugging or turning off nonessential electrical equipment and small appliances can protect them from power surges.

— Portable generators must never be operated indoors or in enclosed spaces, nor should they be placed near air conditioning ducts. It’s crucial to keep them dry and avoid using them in the rain; a well-ventilated outdoor area is required. Generators should not be connected to home circuits, as this can create a hazardous flow of electricity to outside lines, endangering restoration crews. Instead, appliances should be plugged directly into the generator for safe operation.

— Avoid floodwaters, as they may be energized with electrical current and present other hazards.

— Always assume downed power lines are energized. Never drive over or touch downed power lines, including anyone or anything touching the lines. Stay away and call 911, then contact Tampa Electric at 877-588-1010.

— If a rotten egg smell is detected or a broken natural gas line is seen, move to safety immediately and call 911.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFCC warns Florida: Threatening TV stations over abortion ad violates First Amendment

nextMilton returns to Category 5 strength, shifts path slightly south

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Pinellas County expands mandatory evacuations to residents in zones A, B, C and mobile homes

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more