Tampa Electric mobilizes its largest response effort ever ahead of Milton

Tampa Electric (TECO) has 5,000 workers ready to go to help restore power following Hurricane Milton.

TECO is bringing in workers from other states, including distant locations such as Texas and Minnesota, a move necessitated by the many workers still in other Southern states responding to damage from Helene.

Milton is projected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday overnight.

“Hurricane Milton is expected to cause significant destruction across the region, leading to a longer restoration process than we’ve experienced in the past,” said Archie Collins, TECO President and CEO.

“We urge our customers to prioritize their safety. We will get through this together, but it will require patience, teamwork and determination. Our commitment to our customers is that we will work tirelessly to restore power safely and as quickly as possible after the storm. Please stay safe.”

Milton remains an incredibly powerful storm as it moves over the Gulf, and that will cause power problems once it makes landfall.

“Tampa Electric anticipates widespread and prolonged outages throughout its service territory because of the forecasted intensity of Milton at landfall and the risk of a catastrophic storm surge,” read a release from TECO. “Residents are urged to prepare and consider backup power arrangements, especially those who rely on electricity for health needs.”

The company also released a list of safety tips residents should follow before, during and after the storm:

— If evacuating, especially due to flooding risk, the company recommends turning off electricity at the main breaker while the home is still dry. This helps protect the electrical system from damage, supports personal safety, and improves restoration time.

— Please do not turn off natural gas service at the meter. Natural gas appliances have safety valves that will shut off the flow of natural gas automatically if the pilot light goes out.

— Unplugging or turning off nonessential electrical equipment and small appliances can protect them from power surges.

— Portable generators must never be operated indoors or in enclosed spaces, nor should they be placed near air conditioning ducts. It’s crucial to keep them dry and avoid using them in the rain; a well-ventilated outdoor area is required. Generators should not be connected to home circuits, as this can create a hazardous flow of electricity to outside lines, endangering restoration crews. Instead, appliances should be plugged directly into the generator for safe operation.

— Avoid floodwaters, as they may be energized with electrical current and present other hazards.

— Always assume downed power lines are energized. Never drive over or touch downed power lines, including anyone or anything touching the lines. Stay away and call 911, then contact Tampa Electric at 877-588-1010.

— If a rotten egg smell is detected or a broken natural gas line is seen, move to safety immediately and call 911.