Kamala Harris says Floridians in path of Milton need to ‘get out’

Late-night chat shows are an unlikely venue for evacuation orders, but not in the home stretch of the 2024 campaign.

During a softball interview with Stephen Colbert that aired Tuesday night in which she drank beer and bashed Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris told Floridians to listen to “local leaders” and “get out” of the path of Hurricane Milton.

“The hurricane that is about to hit Florida is extremely serious and is predicted to be historic in proportion in terms of the damage it will cause. And I know there are a lot of tough Floridians who have waited out many hurricanes and may think that they can do the same with this one. This one is going to be different,” Harris said.

“I ask anybody who is watching: if you are in Florida in the predicted path of this hurricane, if you got a family member who might be, you know, thinking they can wait it out, please get in touch with them. Tell them it’s not going to be like the ones we’ve seen before, please follow your local leaders’ instructions. And if they’re telling you to evacuate, grab your stuff and get out,” she added, getting applause from the studio crowd for her comments.

The storm commentary on Colbert’s show comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped the California Democrat for trying to take an active role in storm preparations.

The Governor took to Fox News Monday night and Tuesday morning to tell the rest of the story regarding his disconnect with “delusional” Harris. He took issue with the Vice President’s claim that the Florida Governor was playing “political games” and being “selfish” in not talking to her.

“She has no role in this process,” DeSantis said, saying the VP has “never contributed anything” to storm recovery efforts, and noting that he had talked to Biden earlier Monday evening.

DeSantis reportedly didn’t answer calls from Harris because, per an aide who dished the story to national media outlets, they “seemed political.” Before he recalibrated a sharper message for conservative outlets, he claimed he simply wasn’t aware that she called.